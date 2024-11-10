Magic win National Cup qualifying competition

Tralee Magic have won the U18 Girls National Cup Qualifiers in Tralee.

The final saw they defeat Glanmire 61-39.

Tralee Magic advanced to the final with a convincing performance against Portlaoise Panthers. The game started closely contested, with Tralee leading by a narrow margin of 7-6 at the end of the first quarter as both teams showcased solid defense. As the game progressed, Tralee’s depth and offensive consistency began to shine. By halftime, they had extended their lead to 21-15, setting the tone for the second half.

Key Performers for Tralee Magic:

Lucy Walsh (#15) led the scoring with an outstanding 26 points, hitting 10 two-point shots and anchoring Tralee’s offense with consistent scoring.

Chloe O'Driscoll (#4) and Katie Quinlan (#5) contributed significantly with 22 and 18 points respectively, providing key shots and maintaining control throughout the game.

Priya O'Donovan (#10) added 6 points, showcasing her efficiency by making both of her 2-point attempts and 100% from the free-throw line. Her contributions were instrumental in keeping Tralee’s offense balanced and effective.

For Portlaoise Panthers, the final score doesn’t fully reflect their effort and resilience. They played with determination, particularly in the first half, staying competitive and matching Tralee’s intensity. Sophie Staunton (#67) led Portlaoise with 22 points, putting in a tremendous effort with seven 2-point shots and a strong presence on the court. Hannah Byrne (#17) added 15 points, supporting Staunton and showcasing Portlaoise’s fighting spirit.