Macron become Kerry FC’s new Technical Kit Partner

Macron has become Kerry FC’s new Technical Kit Partner.

The Italian-based teamwear specialists will supply the Kerry FC match day kits as well as technical teamwear for the men’s first team as well as all Academy teams.

The club will soon be receiving the 2025 Kerry FC Home and Away kits, which will be worn by the players in competitive League of Ireland action next month.

Advertisement

These will be released and on sale in the coming weeks.

The new training range will be debuted this week ahead of the Munster Senior Cup clash with Cobh Ramblers on Friday and will also go on sale to supporters in the coming weeks.

Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond the club’s control, the new team wear products were unavailable for them to sell in the Christmas market.

Advertisement

Kerry FC General Manager Sean O’Keeffe said, “We are delighted to launch this new partnership between Kerry FC and Macron ahead of the new season. Macron is a reputable brand, and it boasts a vast array of clubs that use its brand both here in Ireland and further afield. I look forward to the unveiling of the 2025 home and away shirts, and I hope, as ever, they will be a fan favourite in Mounthawk Park.”