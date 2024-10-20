Local GAA Postponements Due To Orange Weather Alert

LADIES FOOTBALL

Today's AIB Munster LGFA Senior B Quarter Final between Southern Gaels and Ballylanders has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

The game will now revert to the original fixture date of next Sunday 27th October.

GAELIC FOOTBALL

The East Kerry O'Sullivan Cup Football meeting of Legion and Cordal has also been postponed.

All today's senior and juvenile games in North Kerry and Mid Kerry have been postponed due to Storm Ashley.

HURLING

Today's Ask Acorn Under 21 County Hurling quarter-final between Ballyduff and Rathmore and the first semi-final between Abbeydorney and Crotta/Kilmoyley have been postponed due to Storm Ashley.