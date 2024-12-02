Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool's lead at top of Premier League table is nine points

Dec 2, 2024 07:51 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool's lead at top of Premier League table is nine points
Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table is nine points.

Arne Slot's team beat Manchester City by two goals to nil at Anfield yesterday - a result which leaves the reigning champions 11 points from the summit.

City have now failed to win any of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Elsewhere, Manchester United picked up their first win in the league under Ruben Amorim thanks to a 4-nil defeat of Everton.

Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-nil, while Tottenham and Fulham played out a 1-all draw.

