Liverpool held by Manchester United

Jan 6, 2025 07:46 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool held by Manchester United
Liverpool couldn't take advantage of their Premier League title rivals slipping up as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United yesterday.

The leaders are six points clear at the top following draws for Arsenal and Chelsea over the weekend.

Boss Arne Slot says he had mixed emotions at the end

Fulham are still ninth after grabbing a stoppage-time equaliser as they also finished 2-all against strugglers Ipswich.

There's one game down for decision later.

Nottingham Forest can go level with Arsenal in second place if they get a victory away to Wolves.

Kick off at Molineux is at 8pm.

