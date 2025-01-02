Littler Looking For Back To Back Finals

The PDC World Darts Championship semi-finals take place tonight.

17 year old Luke Littler is looking to make it to back to back finals.

Littler beat Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals last night and will now take on Stephen Bunting.

Littler - who lost last year's final - says the busy nature of the schedule suits him.



Bunting got past two-time champion Peter Wright…



The other semi sees Michael van Gerwen take on Chris Dobey.

Play at the Alexandra Palace in London begins shortly after half seven.