Littler Looking For Back To Back Finals

Jan 2, 2025 13:30 By brendan
Littler Looking For Back To Back Finals
The PDC World Darts Championship semi-finals take place tonight.

17 year old Luke Littler is looking to make it to back to back finals.

Littler beat Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals last night and will now take on Stephen Bunting.

Littler - who lost last year's final - says the busy nature of the schedule suits him.

The 17-year-old will face Stephen Bunting tonight for a place in the final.

Bunting got past two-time champion Peter Wright…

The other semi sees Michael van Gerwen take on Chris Dobey.

The other semi-final is between Michael van Gerwen and Chris Dobey.

Play at the Alexandra Palace in London begins shortly after half seven.

