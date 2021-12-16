Leinster's Champions Cup game remains in jeopardy

Leinster's game against Montpellier in the Champions Cup tomorrow remains up in the air.
Both camps have been affected by Covid-19 cases and Leinster are awaiting on another round of PCR testing before deciding whether to travel.
