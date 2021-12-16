Advertisement
Sport

Leinster's Champions Cup game remains in jeopardy

Dec 16, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Leinster's Champions Cup game remains in jeopardy
Leinster's game against Montpellier in the Champions Cup tomorrow remains up in the air.

Both camps have been affected by Covid-19 cases and Leinster are awaiting on another round of PCR testing before deciding whether to travel.

