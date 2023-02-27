Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News

Senior Schools Interpro Team

Well done to our Co Club Captain ,Maire O’Sullivan & Liam O’Connor who were both selected as part of the Senior Schools Interpro team to represent Munster at the event in the NAC ,Dublin March 26th

Ennis Invitational Gala

Well done to our swimmers who participated in the Level 1 Ennis Invitational Gala over the weekend. A great experience for some of our younger swimmers, we hope you enjoyed it!

Meet our Squads!

Our Club consists of four squads-

Development Squad, Junior B, Junior A and our Senior Squad

This week we introduce you to our Junior B Squad-

Our swimmers in this squad have progressed from the development squad and train under Coaches Mike O’Connell & Nigel Collins ,assisted by Ciara Fields ,Ruzenka Cronin & Gerard Pierse.

Our swimmers in Junior B train three times a week and are well into the swing of competing at galas at home & away

Cheque Presentation to Jigsaw Kerry

Our Club Captains Maire O'Sullivan & Cian Mason were delighted to present a cheque for €1017 to Jigsaw Kerry last week , following the sale of our specially commissioned Christmas Cards by Amanda Bentley Curran to commemorate the Club's 40th Anniversary .

Many thanks to everyone who supported our fundraiser through the purchase of the cards and the retail outlets who supported us through selling.

Elaine O'Sullivan ,Clinical Manager who accepted the cheque on behalf of Jigsaw Kerry thanked the Club for their fundraising efforts and acknowledged the great impact donations have in funding services offered by Jigsaw for youths aged 12-25 in the Kerry Region.

Upcoming Galas

11/03 Aspiring Champions -Session 1 & 2-UL

12/03 Future Challenger Round 2 Meet 2-Tralee

19/03 Time Trials - Distance-Tralee

25/03 Aspiring Champions -Session 3 & 4-UL

25/03 Irish Minor Schools Championship-NAC

26/03 Irish Senior Schools Relays/Schools Interpro -NAC

01-05/04 Irish Open-NAC

22-23/04 Kingdom Invitation Gala-Tralee