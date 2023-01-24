Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News

Advertisement

Gerry Ryan Memorial Gala

A great weekend of swimming was had at the Gerry Ryan Memorial Gala in UL, held over the weekend ; The three day invitational Gala welcomed clubs from all over Ireland to compete in LC (Long Course -50m) and provided the first opportunity of the year to achieve qualification times for up-coming championships.

Well done to all swimmers , many of whom achieved PBs and qualification times. Special mention to Alex Ahern on an impressive performance in his 100m free recording a new PB of 1.07.- One to watch!

A special word of congratulations to our medal winners-

Liam O'Connor -Bronze 1500m free

Cian Mason-Bronze 100m fly

Ciara Quilter -Bronze 50m fly

Sean Murphy- Bronze 200 Breaststroke

Congratulations also to our three Kingdom Swimmers who achieved qualification times for the prestigious Irish Open Championships this April, Liam O' Conor, Cian Mason & Rory Boyd.

Well done also to our swimmers ,for whom this was their first experience of swimming LC - Iza, Rebecca, Ali, Chloe, Emily, Alex & Fernando.

Thanks to Limerick Swimming club for hosting and to our team managers, coaches, officials , volunteers and everyone who assisted in the preparation and running of the event.

Quote from Head Coach John Edwards –

“Well done to all our swimmers from our junior to seniors, it was encouraging to see the emerging and future talent of the club compete at a Gala of this standard; The weekend event was a huge learning experience and provided a great opportunity for team building with both younger and older swimmers enjoying the comradery and cheering each other on in their respective events.

A special mention to our Team Captains Cian Mason & Maire O’ Sullivan for embracing their roles and offering encouragement to all our swimmers ,particularly our swimmers for whom the event was their first experience of Long Course (LC). We have no doubt our swimmers are all refocused & rejuvenated after the event and looking forward to building on their progress for the coming season.

Upcoming Galas-

(1) Future Challenger Jan 29th

The Future Challenger Gala takes place this coming Sunday in UL . Best of luck to our swimmers participating from our Development & Junior B squads .

(2) Munster Schools Championships Feb 4th (Minor) 5th (Senior)

(3) Community Games Swimming Feb 12th

The Kerry Community Games Swimming takes place Sunday Feb 12th .Please contact your own Community Games area should you wish to enter by Sunday Jan 29th,