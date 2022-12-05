Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News

Munster Future Challenger 2022

Advertisement

We were delighted to host the Munster Future Challenger Gala in association with Swim Munster In Tralee Sports & Leisure Complex on Sunday Dec 4th . With a number of visiting clubs attending from all over Munster, the event was a huge success providing a great opportunity pre Christmas for younger (U12) swimmers to compete at a Level 2 Gala.

Many thanks to everyone who helped out behind the scenes to make the event run so smoothly, particularly Tim & Mike O'Connell . A special thanks to our coaches, team managers, officials, top table and the continued support from the parents who assist in a variety of volunteer roles on the day.

A final thanks to everyone who has purchased our Commemorative Christmas Cards in aid of Jigsaw Kerry at the Gala. A limited number of cards remain and can be purchased in the following retail outlets while stocks last-

Advertisement

Maguires Butchers, Oaklands , Surf n Sale, Total Cleaning Kerry.

National Winter SC Championship

The National Winter SC Championship takes place Dec 15th -17th in the NAC Dublin.

As the short course season draws to a close Kingdom S. C will be represented by Cian Mason in 50,100 and 200 butterfly, Rory Boyd 50,100 and 200 backstroke as well as 400im and Mariia Marytnseva in the 200 butterfly.

We look forward to the swimmers delivering good performances against the cream of Irish swimming.