Kingdom Greyhound Stadium card postponed

Jan 3, 2025 15:40 By radiokerrysport
Tonight's meeting at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium has been postponed due to a frozen track.

Also cancelled is tomorrow morning's trial session.

A decision regarding Saturday night's meeting will be made after a track Inspection on Saturday afternoon.

Other meetings off tonight:
Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium, Dublin
Curraheen Park Greyhound Stadium, Cork
Newbridge Greyhound Stadium
Galway Greyhound Stadium
Clonmel Greyhound Stadium
Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium
Dundalk Greyhound Stadium

All venues will continue to be monitored with further inspections taking place at each location tomorrowg. These inspections will be formally reviewed by the RCÉ Executive team and any amended arrangements to racing and trial schedules will be issued via website updates as early as possible to prevent unnecessary travel.

