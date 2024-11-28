Advertisement
Sport

Kilmacud Crokes Flattered By Scoreline In Leinster Final

Nov 28, 2024 13:43 By brendan
Kilmacud Crokes Flattered By Scoreline In Leinster Final
Share this article

Just 2 days to go for Castleisland Desmonds are preparing for their All Ireland Semi Final.

The Kerry LGFA champions travel to Dublin where they will take on Leinster champions Kilmacud Crokes.

A great team effort saw Desmonds get past Comeragh with a 3 point win to earn their first Munster title since 1986.

Advertisement

Desmonds selector Mary Geaney knows the Dublin champions will be a tough task but they’ve already overcome big challenges this season…

While Kilmacud Crokes claimed the Leinster title with a resounding 4-14 to point win over Eadestown.

Kilmacud Manager Paddy O’Donoghue says the scoreline doesn’t tell the whole story of the game…

Castleisland Desmonds take on Kilmacud Crokes in the All Ireland Club Semi-final this Saturday at 2pm…

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Van Nistelrooy To Be The New Leicester City Manager
Advertisement
Rovers European Dream Continues Tonight
Kelleher The Hero As Reds Stay Top In Europe
Advertisement

Recommended

Desmonds Focused On Semi Final
Burns Clarifies Kerry Exit Was Out Of His Hands
Train line servicing Kerry fully reopened following track blockage
Kerry North and West coroner retires
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus