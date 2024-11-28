Kilmacud Crokes Flattered By Scoreline In Leinster Final

Just 2 days to go for Castleisland Desmonds are preparing for their All Ireland Semi Final.

The Kerry LGFA champions travel to Dublin where they will take on Leinster champions Kilmacud Crokes.

A great team effort saw Desmonds get past Comeragh with a 3 point win to earn their first Munster title since 1986.

Desmonds selector Mary Geaney knows the Dublin champions will be a tough task but they’ve already overcome big challenges this season…



While Kilmacud Crokes claimed the Leinster title with a resounding 4-14 to point win over Eadestown.

Kilmacud Manager Paddy O’Donoghue says the scoreline doesn’t tell the whole story of the game…



Castleisland Desmonds take on Kilmacud Crokes in the All Ireland Club Semi-final this Saturday at 2pm…