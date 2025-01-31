Kevin Williams rejoins Kerry FC

Kevin Williams has rejoined Kerry FC, from Balzan.

The defender played 63 games for the Kingdom in a season and a half, ahead of moving to Malta in the summer transfer window last year.

KFC press release

Kerry Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Kevin Williams from Maltese club Balzan FC and becomes Conor McCarthy’s tenth addition to the new-look Kerry FC squad ahead of the 2025 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division campaign.

A familiar face to Kerry FC supporters, Williams was part of the first-ever Kerry FC squad that set out into the League of Ireland back in February 2023. In a season and a half, Kevin played some 63 games for the Kingdom, with the right-back scoring a fantastic goal from well outside the box against Bray Wanderers last season. But in the summer transfer window last year, Kevin left the Kingdom and signed for Malta side Balzan FC, playing 12 games.

Kevin now returns to the Kerry FC set-up ahead of the 2025 campaign and the versatile defender is another option at the back for Conor McCarthy and his management team.

Speaking to kerryfc.com after his return to the Kingdom, Kevin Williams said, “Yeah, it’s good to be home. Just looking forward to getting back into it and, of course, playing in front of our fans again. The team has definitely evolved with new players and staff in, so all I can do is try and add to that with the experience I have and hopefully go and achieve something great.”

Also speaking after Kevin’s return to the club, first-team Manager Conor McCarthy said, “We are delighted to have Kevin back in Mounthawk Park for the new year. He’s obviously a very important player in the group, and he quickly became a fan favourite to the Kerry faithful. We have seen when he plays, he gives 100% for the jersey. It’s great to have him back, and I’m looking forward to having him back at home and in the Kerry FC jersey”

Shamrock Rovers have confirmed that Danny Mandroiu will remain in Tallaght after signing a multi-year contract.

The 26-year-old midfielder returned to the Hoops after two years with Lincoln City.

He's made four appearances for Rovers in their Conference League campaign this season, and could face his old club Bohemians in their Premier Division opener at the Aviva Stadium next month.