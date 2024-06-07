Kerryman in Ireland squad

Kerry's Rap Buivydas has been selected for the Ireland squad for the Los Angeles International Basketball Cup

The Garvey’s Tralee Warriors players is 1 of 12 named for games against Guatemala and Armenia over the weekend of June 22nd and 23rd at Cal State University.

Basketball Ireland press release:

Advertisement

Ireland senior men’s head coach Mark Keenan has named two uncapped players in his 12-man squad for the Los Angeles International Basketball Cup, which takes place on June 22/23rd and at Cal State University.

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Final MVP Sean Jenkins (Griffith College Éanna) is rewarded for a fine domestic season with a first call up to the senior set up, while 6’10” center Eamonn Joyce is drafted in having most recently featured for San Martín de Corrientes in Argentina.

Former Ireland captain John Carroll comes out of international retirement to take his place in the squad. The 28-year-old stepped away ahead of the last international window, but now re-enters the fold as one of four changes from our FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifier against Switzerland in February. 6’7” Forward Sam Alajiki also returns having missed the games against Kosovo and Switzerland due to college commitments.

Advertisement

Ireland will play two games against Guatemala and hosts Armenia, who sit 147th and 84th respectively in the FIBA World Rankings. Ireland are currently 88th.

“I’m delighted that John (Carroll) has decided to come back into the fold,” said head coach Mark Keenan. “He has been a big player for us throughout his career and I’m confident his experience will be a huge asset. Sam (Alajiki) did well for us in his last cap against Luxembourg, so we’re looking forward to having that energy back in camp too.”

He continued: “It’s a good opportunity for us to have a closer look at Sean (Jenkins) and Eamonn (Joyce). Sean had a great season for Griffith College Éanna, won a championship and will bring a lot to the group, while Eamonn will add another dimension with his size and ability at the rim on both ends of the floor.”

Advertisement

First up for Ireland will be a tie with Guatemala at 01:00 (Irish time) on Saturday June 22nd, before a contest against Armenia on Sunday, June 23rd also at 01:00 (Irish time). Both games will be available to watch on YouTube.

Ireland Squad: Sean Flood (Den Helder, Netherlands), John Carroll (Unattached), Adrian O’Sullivan (Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU), Conor Quinn (Belfast Star), Sean Jenkins, James Gormley (Griffith College Éanna), Rapolas Buivydas (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors), Sam Alajiki (Oral Roberts University, USA), David Lehane (UCC Demons), Taiwo Badmus (Valur, Iceland), Matt Treacy (Gold Coast Wallabies, Switzerland), Eamonn Joyce (San Martin, Argentina).