Kerry woman named on Munster team

Kerry's Muirne Wall has been named on the Munster team for their Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Round 1 clash with Ulster in Virgin Media Park tomorrow.

The Tarbert lady retains her half-back partnership with Kate Flannery after having great success together at UL Bohs.

Tralee's Emma Dunican is in line to make her senior debut off the bench.

Munster: Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC); Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian RFC), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC); Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian RFC); Siobhan McCarthy (Gloucester-Hartpury), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC), Éilis Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC); Clodagh O’ Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC) Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC); Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian RFC), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC).

Replacements: Emma Dunican (Tralee RFC), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemian RFC), Ciara McLoughlin (UL Bohemian RFC), Aoibhe O’ Flynn (UL Bohemian RFC), Annakate Cournane (Shannon RFC), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemian RFC), Lucia Linn (Loughborough Lightning), Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College RFC).