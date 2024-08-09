Advertisement
Sport

Kerry woman named on Munster team

Aug 9, 2024 12:30 By radiokerrysport
Kerry woman named on Munster team
Share this article

Kerry's Muirne Wall has been named on the Munster team for their Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Round 1 clash with Ulster in Virgin Media Park tomorrow.

The Tarbert lady retains her half-back partnership with Kate Flannery after having great success together at UL Bohs.

Tralee's Emma Dunican is in line to make her senior debut off the bench.

Advertisement

Munster: Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC); Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian RFC), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC); Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian RFC); Siobhan McCarthy (Gloucester-Hartpury), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC), Éilis Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC); Clodagh O’ Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC) Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC); Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian RFC), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC).

Replacements: Emma Dunican (Tralee RFC), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemian RFC), Ciara McLoughlin (UL Bohemian RFC), Aoibhe O’ Flynn (UL Bohemian RFC), Annakate Cournane (Shannon RFC), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemian RFC), Lucia Linn (Loughborough Lightning), Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College RFC).

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
Pitch & Putt preview
Community Games preview
Advertisement

Recommended

Fianna Fáil councillors say members deserve say in party general election ticket for Kerry
South Kerry man convicted in relation to two assault charges
Man further remanded in custody in relation to North Kerry manslaughter
Dangerous driver sentenced for death of Killarney cyclist
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus