Kerry V Meath Preview

Jun 1, 2024 15:36 By radiokerrysport
Kerry V Meath Preview
Kerry GAA Manager Jack O'Connor. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry take on Meath in Round 2 of Group 4 of the Sam Maguire Cup this Sunday in Pairc Tailteann.

The Kingdom hope to continue their form that they displayed in their previous outing where they defeated Monagahan comfortably in Killarney.

Meanwhile, the Royals will be hoping for a response following their ten point loss to Louth in Inniskeen.

Throw-in in Pairc Tailteann is at 2pm.

Former Kerry player Bryan Sheehan previewed the game with Brendan Fuller

Former Meath footballer Liam Hayes previewed the game with Joe O'Mahony

Ambrose O'Donovan, former Kerry captain

Former Kerry player Billy O'Shea

Martin Leane, PRO of Kerry Supporters Club

