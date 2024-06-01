Kerry V Meath Preview

Kerry take on Meath in Round 2 of Group 4 of the Sam Maguire Cup this Sunday in Pairc Tailteann.

The Kingdom hope to continue their form that they displayed in their previous outing where they defeated Monagahan comfortably in Killarney.

Meanwhile, the Royals will be hoping for a response following their ten point loss to Louth in Inniskeen.

Throw-in in Pairc Tailteann is at 2pm.

Former Kerry player Bryan Sheehan previewed the game with Brendan Fuller



Former Meath footballer Liam Hayes previewed the game with Joe O'Mahony



Ambrose O'Donovan, former Kerry captain



Former Kerry player Billy O'Shea



Martin Leane, PRO of Kerry Supporters Club

