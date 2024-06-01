Kerry V Meath Preview

Kerry take on Meath in Round 2 of Group 4 of the Sam Maguire Cup this Sunday in Pairc Tailteann.
The Kingdom hope to continue their form that they displayed in their previous outing where they defeated Monagahan comfortably in Killarney.
Meanwhile, the Royals will be hoping for a response following their ten point loss to Louth in Inniskeen.
Throw-in in Pairc Tailteann is at 2pm.
