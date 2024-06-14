Kerry V Louth, Sunday - Team Named

Kerry's final group game in the Sam Maguire cup takes place this Sunday.
Louth are the opposition with a 3 o Clock throw in at O Moore Park in Portlaoise.
The team has 3 changes from the win over Meath with Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley and Dara Moynihan all coming into the 1st 15.
1 (GK) Shane Ryan
2 Paul Murphy
3 Jason Foley
4 Tom O’Sullivan
5 Brian Ó Beaglaoich
6 Tadhg Morley
7 Gavin White
8 Diarmuid O’Connor
9 Joe O’Connor
10 Tony Brosnan
11 Paudie Clifford
12 Dara Moynihan
13 David Clifford
14 Seán O’Shea
15 Paul Geaney
Shane Murphy
Dylan Casey
Cillian Burke
Mike Breen
Seán O’Brien
Adrian Spillane
Barry Dan O’Sullivan
Killian Spillane
Darragh Roche
Stephen O’Brien
Dylan Geaney
Armin Heinrich