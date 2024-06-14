Kerry V Louth, Sunday - Team Named

Kerry's final group game in the Sam Maguire cup takes place this Sunday.

Louth are the opposition with a 3 o Clock throw in at O Moore Park in Portlaoise.

The team has 3 changes from the win over Meath with Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley and Dara Moynihan all coming into the 1st 15.

1 (GK) Shane Ryan

2 Paul Murphy

3 Jason Foley

4 Tom O’Sullivan

5 Brian Ó Beaglaoich

6 Tadhg Morley

7 Gavin White

8 Diarmuid O’Connor

9 Joe O’Connor

10 Tony Brosnan

11 Paudie Clifford

12 Dara Moynihan

13 David Clifford

14 Seán O’Shea

15 Paul Geaney

Shane Murphy

Dylan Casey

Cillian Burke

Mike Breen

Seán O’Brien

Adrian Spillane

Barry Dan O’Sullivan

Killian Spillane

Darragh Roche

Stephen O’Brien

Dylan Geaney

Armin Heinrich