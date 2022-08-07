Kerry Under 14 All Ireland Camogie Champions

Kerry are All Ireland Champions after winning the National Under 14 Blitz in Abbotstown.

They were presented with the Michael Kennedy Cup after a 4-05 to 1 goal victory over Armagh at the Dublin venue yesterday evening.

Kerry had all the scores in the first half with Ava Moore 2:01 Kate Maunsell 0:01 and Jessica Leen 0:01.

Advertisement

Armagh's solitary score - a goal - came in the second half while Kerry hammered home their win with scores again from Ava Moore 1:02, Maggie Hickey 1-0 and Eimear Dillane 0:01.

Final Score: Kerry 4-05 Armagh 1-00.