Sport

Kerry Under 14 All Ireland Camogie Champions

Aug 7, 2022 11:08 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Under 14 All Ireland Camogie Champions
Kerry are All Ireland Champions after winning the National Under 14 Blitz in Abbotstown.

They were presented with the Michael Kennedy Cup after a 4-05 to 1 goal victory over Armagh at the Dublin venue yesterday evening.

Kerry had all the scores in the first half with Ava Moore 2:01 Kate Maunsell 0:01 and Jessica Leen 0:01.

Armagh's solitary score - a goal - came in the second half while Kerry hammered home their win with scores again from Ava Moore 1:02, Maggie Hickey 1-0 and Eimear Dillane 0:01.

Final Score: Kerry 4-05 Armagh 1-00.

