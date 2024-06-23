Advertisement
Kerry to face Meath in All-Ireland quarter-final

Jun 23, 2024 17:40 By radiokerrysport
Kerry to face Meath in All-Ireland quarter-final
9 June 2024; Niamh Carmody of Kerry reacts at the final whistle of the drawn TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Round 1 match between Donegal and Kerry at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Kerry will face Meath in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final.

The draw took place this evening following today's final group games.

The match will take place on the weekend of July 6/7.

2024 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final draw

1st team named in each instance with home advantage and full fixture details to follow - ties due to be played on weekend of Saturday/Sunday July 6/7 2024.

1. Kerry v Meath
2. Cork v Waterford
3. Armagh v Mayo
4. Dublin v Galway

Semi-finals:

Winner QF 1 v winner QF 3
Winner QF 2 v winner QF 4

Semi-finals to be played on Saturday July 20 at Glenisk O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

RELEGATION

Tipperary v Laois
Donegal v Kildare

The winners of the above fixtures, to be played on the weekend of July 6/7, will play Senior Championship Football in 2025.
The losers of the above games will play off against each other, with the losers of this fixture relegated to the Intermediate Championship for 2025.
This game is scheduled for Saturday July 13.

Rowing Review

Jun 23, 2024 17:33
