Kerry to face Meath in All-Ireland quarter-final

Kerry will face Meath in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final.

The draw took place this evening following today's final group games.

The match will take place on the weekend of July 6/7.

Advertisement

2024 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final draw

1st team named in each instance with home advantage and full fixture details to follow - ties due to be played on weekend of Saturday/Sunday July 6/7 2024.

1. Kerry v Meath

2. Cork v Waterford

3. Armagh v Mayo

4. Dublin v Galway

Advertisement

Semi-finals:

Winner QF 1 v winner QF 3

Winner QF 2 v winner QF 4

Semi-finals to be played on Saturday July 20 at Glenisk O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

Advertisement

RELEGATION

Tipperary v Laois

Donegal v Kildare

The winners of the above fixtures, to be played on the weekend of July 6/7, will play Senior Championship Football in 2025.

The losers of the above games will play off against each other, with the losers of this fixture relegated to the Intermediate Championship for 2025.

This game is scheduled for Saturday July 13.