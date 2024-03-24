Advertisement
Sport

Kerry To Face Galway In Killarney Double-Header

Mar 24, 2024 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry To Face Galway In Killarney Double-Header
Fitzgerald Stadium is the venue for a double header for the Kerry men's and women's teams this afternoon with Galway the opposition for both.

The men could be concluding their Allianz Football League Division 1 campaign against Galway at 1.45.

We'll have live commentary with thanks to McElligotts Kia, Listowel Road, Tralee.

A win for the Kerry Ladies over Galway will guarantee them a place in the Lidl Ladies Division Final against Armagh.

Throw-in at Fitzgerald Stadium is at 3.45 and we'll have live commentary again on Radio Kerry.

