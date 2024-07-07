Kerry To Face Galway In Intermediate Camogie Quarter-Final

Kerry will play Galway in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Quarter-Final next Saturday at 4 o'clock.

It will be preceded by the other Quarter-Final between Meath and Offaly at 2 o'clock with both games set for FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles.

Cork and Kilkenny, the top teams from Groups 1 and 2 respectively, have secured a direct path to the Semi Finals on July 27 in Thurles.

Meanwhile, Galway and Waterford will battle it out to see who will progress in the All Ireland Senior Championship today.

They get their quarter final underway from 1:30pm at Croke Park.