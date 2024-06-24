Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Set For Saturday Evening Clash With Meath

Jun 24, 2024 17:10 By brendan
Kerry Set For Saturday Evening Clash With Meath
9 June 2024; Kayleigh Cronin of Kerry in action against Katie Dowds of Donegal during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Round 1 match between Donegal and Kerry at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
The kingdom will welcome Meath to Austin Stack Park  for a 5.15 throw in.

 

The LGFA has announced the full fixture details for three of the All-Ireland Senior Football quarter-finals.

On Saturday July 6th, the 2022 finalists Kerry and Meath will meet at Austin Stack Park at 5:15pm.

 

Later that evening - defending champions Dublin will meet Galway at Parnell Park.

 

The 1:15 match that day between Cork and Waterford has yet to be assigned a venue while on Sunday July 7th it's Armagh versus Mayo at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds.

Saturday 6th July 2024

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship – Quarter-Finals

1.15 p.m. Cork v Waterford, VENUE TBC.

5.15 p.m. Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

7.30 p.m. Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park, Dublin.

Sunday 7th July 2024

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship – Quarter-Final

5.45 p.m. Armagh v Mayo, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh.

All quarter-finals will be shown live on TG4

