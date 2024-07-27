Kerry rower into Olympics semis

Kerry rower Zoe Hyde & Cork's Alison Bergin finished 3rd in their heat of the Women's Double Sculls at the Olympics and have qualified for the semi-finals.

They have a semi-final to look forward to on Tuesday.

Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle stormed to victory in their men's double sculls heat.

The dressage is ongoing at Versailles - Susie Berry on board Wellfields Lincoln is currently 11th following a 33-point penalty from her tests.

Earlier, Sarah Ennis picked up a 38-point penalty with Action Lady M to sit in 20th.

The Ireland men's hockey team opened up their campaign with a 2-nil defeat to defending champions Belgium.

In the pool, Ellen Walshe came 6th in her 100-metre butterfly heat this morning, missing out on a semi-final spot.

The women's 4-by-100-metres freestyle team came 8th in their heat.

The menï¿½s rugby sevens team must lift themselves after the disappointment of Thursday night, with a fifth-place playoff semi-final against the United States.

Dean Clancy is the first Irish boxer into action, facing Jordanï¿½s Obada Alkasbeh in the preliminary round of the menï¿½s lightweight division just before half 4.