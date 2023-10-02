Kerry Racing News

Deny Enright and Donie Culloty of the Munster Racing Partnership were celebrating on Tuesday, as their Micky Fenton trained 4/1jf Run Forrest Run landed the 6f handicap at Cork under Conor Stone-Walsh. The son of Bobby's Kitten stayed on strongly from over a furlong out to win by three-and-three-quarter lengths.

Jack Kennedy won the Grade 3 Horse & Jockey Hotel Hurdle at Tipperary on Sunday on 9/2 chance Fils D'oudairies. The David L'Estrange owned gelding made all the running to win by a distance. The Dingle man completed a quick double when guiding 4/1 chance Royal Eagle to a short head win in the following two-mile handicap hurdle. Owned by David Monaghan, Adam Lord and Paddy Monaghan, the mare was trained by Gordon Elliott.

Philip Enright won the concluding two-mile-seven-furlong handicap chase on that same card on 11/8 chance Read To Return. The Tony Martin trained gelding led before the last, staying on to win easily by three lengths for the Spectacular Seven Syndicate.