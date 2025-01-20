Kerry Racing News

Phillip Enright gave County Waterford trainer Benny Crowley his second success when partnering the seven-year-old Slotty Dotty to win the two and three-quarter-mile handicap hurdle at Punchestown on Monday. In the colours of the Good Ghandi Gang, the 11/2 chance led after the second-last hurdle and went clear to beat the Finbar Hand-trained Comeonarchie by all of seven lengths.

Enright was on the mark again when combining with trainer Oliver McKiernan to take the second of the two and a half-mile handicap hurdles with the 6/1 shot Collaborative at Navan on Saturday. The five-year-old had plenty in hand as he beat Edward O'Grady’s 22/1 shot Betty Dutton by two and a quarter lengths.

(Photo: The Benny Crowley-trained Slotty Dotty clears the final hurdle under Phillip Enright to win at Punchestown on Monday. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post)

Advertisement

Upcoming Fixtures

Down Royal – Tuesday, January 21 (First race 12.40pm)

Gowran Park – Thursday, January 23 (First race 1.03pm)

Dundalk – Friday, January 24 (First race 5pm)

Fairyhouse – Saturday, January 25 (First race 12.47pm)

Naas – Sunday, January 26 (First race 1.05pm)