Kerry Racing News

On a day that he rode four runners-up, Jack Kennedy landed a winner at Thurles on Thursday where the Gordon Elliott-trained Minella Sixo took the two-mile seven-furlong novice hurdle. A 1/3 favourite, the five-year-old headed Willie Mullins’ front-running 5/2 chance Mister Pink after the final hurdle and battled well to score by half a length.

The battling Brighterdaysahead won the Grade 1 Unibet Morgiana Hurdle for Jack Kennedy, Gordon Elliott and owners Gigginstown House Stud at Punchestown on Saturday. Already a winner at Down Royal this season, the five-year-old, a 9/4 chance, showed great determination to get the better of reigning champion hurdler and 4/9 favourite State Man by three-parts of a length. Her success capped a fine afternoon for Elliott who had earlier taken the Grade 2 Boodles Florida Pearl Novice Chase where he and owners Gigginstown House Stud were responsible for each of the three runners. Jack Kennedy chose correctly as 8/15 favourite Stellar Story just came out on top. The seven-year-old took advantage of a mistake at the final fence by Search For Glory to win by a shorthead with Rainbow Trail four and a half lengths back in third place. An Elliott and Kennedy treble was completed as 17/2 chance Binge Worthy took the two-mile three-furlong handicap hurdle. Owned by Denis Gallagher Racing, the six-year-old came with a late challenge to lead after the final hurdle and he pulled clear late on to win by two and three-parts of a length from the Philip Rothwell-trained 9/2 favourite Billy Lee Swagger.

Advertisement

A big winner on the Gordon Elliott-trained Stuzzikini in the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan seven days earlier, Gavin Brouder landed another decent prize when partnering the Mouse Morris-trained Franciscan Rock to win the three-mile handicap hurdle at Punchestown on Sunday. The 12/1 chance was never far off the leaders and led after the second-last hurdle to beat the Philip Fenton-trained 10/1 shot Karl Des Tourelles by half a length.

Upcoming Fixtures

Tramore – Tuesday, November 26 (First Race 12.45pm)

Advertisement

Dundalk – Wednesday, November 27 (First Race 2.18pm)

Thurles – Thursday, November 28 (First Race 12.05pm)

Dundalk – Friday, November 29 (First Race 5.30pm)

Advertisement

Fairyhouse – Saturday, November 30 (First Race 11.35am)

Fairyhouse – Sunday, December 1 (First Race 12 noon)