Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Nov 25, 2024 16:53 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Racing News
Brighterdaysahead (left) and Jack Kennedy jumping the last flight upsides State Man when winning the Gr.1 Morgiana Hurdle. Punchestown. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post 23.11.2024
Share this article

Kerry Racing News

On a day that he rode four runners-up, Jack Kennedy landed a winner at Thurles on Thursday where the Gordon Elliott-trained Minella Sixo took the two-mile seven-furlong novice hurdle. A 1/3 favourite, the five-year-old headed Willie Mullins’ front-running 5/2 chance Mister Pink after the final hurdle and battled well to score by half a length.

The battling Brighterdaysahead won the Grade 1 Unibet Morgiana Hurdle for Jack Kennedy, Gordon Elliott and owners Gigginstown House Stud at Punchestown on Saturday. Already a winner at Down Royal this season, the five-year-old, a 9/4 chance, showed great determination to get the better of reigning champion hurdler and 4/9 favourite State Man by three-parts of a length. Her success capped a fine afternoon for Elliott who had earlier taken the Grade 2 Boodles Florida Pearl Novice Chase where he and owners Gigginstown House Stud were responsible for each of the three runners. Jack Kennedy chose correctly as 8/15 favourite Stellar Story just came out on top. The seven-year-old took advantage of a mistake at the final fence by Search For Glory to win by a shorthead with Rainbow Trail four and a half lengths back in third place. An Elliott and Kennedy treble was completed as 17/2 chance Binge Worthy took the two-mile three-furlong handicap hurdle. Owned by Denis Gallagher Racing, the six-year-old came with a late challenge to lead after the final hurdle and he pulled clear late on to win by two and three-parts of a length from the Philip Rothwell-trained 9/2 favourite Billy Lee Swagger.

Advertisement

A big winner on the Gordon Elliott-trained Stuzzikini in the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan seven days earlier, Gavin Brouder landed another decent prize when partnering the Mouse Morris-trained Franciscan Rock to win the three-mile handicap hurdle at Punchestown on Sunday. The 12/1 chance was never far off the leaders and led after the second-last hurdle to beat the Philip Fenton-trained 10/1 shot Karl Des Tourelles by half a length.

Upcoming Fixtures

Tramore – Tuesday, November 26 (First Race 12.45pm)

Advertisement

Dundalk – Wednesday, November 27 (First Race 2.18pm)

Thurles – Thursday, November 28 (First Race 12.05pm)

Dundalk – Friday, November 29 (First Race 5.30pm)

Advertisement

Fairyhouse – Saturday, November 30 (First Race 11.35am)

Fairyhouse – Sunday, December 1 (First Race 12 noon)

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Great Day of Badminton in Killarney as Cups and Shields Decided
Advertisement
Bockos Diamond Crowned Irish Derby Champion at Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium
Reigning world champion into second round of UK Championship
Advertisement

Recommended

Warning to farmers after cattle stolen in Firies
Great Day of Badminton in Killarney as Cups and Shields Decided
Bockos Diamond Crowned Irish Derby Champion at Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium
Three people in Kerry have bank accounts cleared out in text scam
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus