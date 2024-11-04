Kerry Racing News

Phillip Enright partnered the veteran Jake Peter to win the two-mile handicap hurdle at Cork on Sunday. Sent off at odds of 10/1, the Mark Cahill-trained 10-year-old stayed on well to score by three-and-three-quarter lengths for owner Frank McNulty.

Breeders’ Cup record for champion trainer Aidan O'Brien

Although his big hope City Of Troy failed to feature in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, Aidan O'Brien left American racing’s showpiece event with a new record. Two-year-old stars Lake Victoria and Henri Matisse took O’Brien’s tally at the annual fixture to 20 wins, matching veteran trainer D Wayne Lukas’ haul and putting him one ahead of both Chad Brown and Bob Baffert. On Sunday, O’Brien was crowned Ireland’s champion trainer for a 27th time on the final day of the season at the Curragh. He is also champion trainer in Britain this year, for the seventh time in his career. Ger Lyons landed his first Breeders’ Cup success as Magnum Force took the Juvenile Turf Sprint. He was a second Breeders’ Cup winner for Colin Keane who made it back to the Curragh to lift his sixth Irish jockeys’ title with a tally of 103 winners, eight ahead of Billy Lee with Dylan Browne McMonagle in third place on 82 winners. James Ryan was crowned champion apprentice and his tally of 33 saw him home by two winners from Adam Caffrey and Wayne Hassett.

Advertisement

Upcoming Fixtures

Fairyhouse – Tuesday, November 5 (First race 12 noon)

Dundalk – Wednesday, November 6 (First race 1.55pm)

Clonmel – Thursday, November 7 (First race 12.20pm)

Dundalk – Friday, November 8 (First race 5.30pm)

Gowran Park – Saturday, November 9 (First race 12.27pm)

Naas – Sunday, November 10 (First race 11.50am)