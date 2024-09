Kerry Racing News

Champion jockey Jack Kennedy rode The Friday Man to win the two-mile-six-furlong handicap chase at Tramore on Wednesday. Trained by Gordon Elliott, the 4/1 chance stayed on strongly to score by four-and-three-quarter-lengths for owner MJ Hanrahan.

