Kerry Racing News

Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott landed an odds-on success as The Wallpark scored a comfortable win in the two-mile five-furlong conditions’ hurdle at Galway on Monday. Owned by Francis Mangan, the 5/6 favourite was by far the best in the three-runner affair and he went clear form the second-last hurdle to beat the Paul Gilligan-trained 9/4 chance by four lengths with Harry Rogers’ 100/30 shot Lord Erskine six lengths away in third spot. Held in high regard by his trainer, The Wallpark will go to Cheltenham next month for a Pertemps handicap hurdle qualifier.

Advertisement

Killarney trainer Charles Coakley landed a winner at Ballinrobe on Friday evening where Itsalonglongroad scored a battling success in the two-mile one-furlong opportunity handicap chase. Owned by Patrick O’Leary and ridden by Shane O’Callaghan, the 10/1 chance made all the running and kept on well from the final fence to win by half a length from the Eric McNamara-trained Cahirdown Boy.

Advertisement

Other Racing News

Star performances from the William Haggas-trained Economics, Donnacha O'Brien’s Porta Fortuna, Archie Watson’s Bradsell and Aidan O'Brien’s Kyprios lit up a terrific renewal of Irish Champions Festival at Leopardstown and the Curragh on Saturday and Sunday. In all there were 12 different winning trainers and 10 different winning jockeys across the two days with Aidan O'Brien and Colin Keane topping their respective tables. Owned by the big race sponsor, His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Economics pipped last year’s winner Auguste Rodin to the line with Japanese hopeful Shin Emperor running a big race for third in the Group 1 Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown. Winning jockey Tom Marquand followed up on the Donnacha O'Brien-trained Porta Fortuna, the season’s outstanding filly, in the Group 1 Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes.

Advertisement

At the Curragh on Sunday, Aidan O'Brien and Wayne Lordan combined to take the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes with Lake Victoria and the champion trainer later as old favourite Kyprios, the world’s top stayer, scored his second win in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger, the final classic of the season, under Ryan Moore. Having watched her husband Tom Marquand win both Group 1 races at Leopardstown, Hollie Doyle captured one of her own when partnering the Archie Watson-trained Bradsell to take the Bar One Racing Flying Five Stakes. Joseph O'Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle landed their second win in three years in the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes as Scorthy Champ triumphed at the main expense of the Aidan O'Brien-trained Henri Matisse. Trained by County Cork’s Gavin Hernon in France, the Ronan Whelan-ridden Spirit D’Or won the Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sales Stakes and there were also winners over the two days for trainers Emmet Mullins, Johnny Murtagh, Ger Lyons, Jessica Harrington, Ross O'Sullivan and Johnny Feane. Jockeys Shane Foley, Wayne Hassett and Nathan Crosse also got in on the winning act.

Advertisement

Upcoming Fixtures

Punchestown – Tuesday, September 17 (First Race 1.55pm)

Naas – Thursday, September 19 (First Race 1.55pm)

Advertisement

Downpatrick - Friday, September 20 (First Race 2.15pm)

Dundalk - Friday, September 20 (First Race 5pm)

Gowran Park - Saturday, September 21 (First Race 2.16pm)

Navan - Saturday, September 21 (First Race 2pm)

Listowel - Sunday, September 22 (First Race 2pm)