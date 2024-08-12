Kerry Racing News

Phillip Enright landed back-to-back winners for trainers Edward O'Grady and Mark McNiff at Roscommon on Tuesday evening. The O'Grady-trained Housemartin took the three-mile handicap hurdle in fine style. Well on top at the line, the 8/1 chance raced clear from the final hurdle to score by three and a quarter lengths from Dermot McLoughlin’s 33/1 shot Wa Wa. Presenting Lad, trained in County Sligo by Mark McNiff, scored a two and three-parts of a length win in the two-mile beginners' chase to complete the jockey’s double. The eight-year-old brought his career tally to four wins when leading after the second-last fence to beat John McConnell’s 50/1 shot Freemantle Doctor. Champion jockey Jack Kennedy added to his four winners at the Galway festival when partnering Zariygann to land the second division of the near two-mile handicap hurdle. Trained by Michael Halford & Tracey Collins, the well-supported 5/6 favourite raced to a 19-length success over the Dermot McLoughlin-trained Garnacho for owner Joe O’Flaherty.

Jockey Gavin Brouder won the two-mile three-furlong opportunity handicap chase on the eight-year-old General Clermont at Wexford on Wednesday. Trained by Davy Fitzgerald, the 11/2 chance led at the final fence and had loads in hand as he beat Paul Flynn’s Lucky Policy by four and three-parts of a length in the colours of owner Derek Mara.

At Sligo on Wednesday, Faha trainer Charles Coakley landed the concluding 13-furlong handicap with Itsalonglongroad which was recording his 10th career success and has won at least once race every year since 2018. Owned by Patrick O’Leary, the 12/1 chance made all the running under Joey Sheridan to beat the David Broad-trained 11/1 shot Susie Sparkle and became the fourth 10-year-old to win on the Flat this season. Sheridan had earlier ridden the three-year-old Noble Nation to success in the sprint handicap for Ger O’Leary.