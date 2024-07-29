Kerry Racing News

Jack Kennedy recorded a double at Wexford on Thursday and his first success of the evening was awarded in the stewards’ room. In the two and a half-mile mares’ maiden hurdle, the 11/4 favourite Gers Girl lost out by a nose to the Eamon Delany-trained 4/1 chance Birmingham Alabama but the placing were reversed after the two horses bumped close to the line. It was far more straight forward for the champion jockey as he partnered the Mark Fahey-trained Bigira to land the opening division of the three-mile handicap hurdle. The North County Syndicate-owned 7/2 chance led before the second-last hurdle and stuck at it well to beat Ray Cody’s Tullyveery Lad, also at odds of 7/2, by a length and a half.

Phillip Enright and County Sligo trainer Mark McNiff won the second of the two and a half-mile handicap chases at Kilbeggan on Friday with the Tread Softly Syndicate-owned Aliunde. The well-supported 8/1 chance didn’t enjoy the clearest of runs approaching the final fence but once in the open he finished out the race well to beat Eric McNamara’s 9/2 favourite by a cosy two and three-parts of a length.