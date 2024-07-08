Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Jul 8, 2024 13:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Racing News
Share this article

Phillip Enright took the three-mile handicap hurdle with the 14/1 chance Its Not Over Yet at Tipperary on Thursday. Trained by Oliver McKiernan, the five-year-old led after the final hurdle to beat Eric McNamara’s Meehall by half a length.

County Meath-based trainer Cian Collins landed a double at Sligo on Sunday where Danny Gilligan and Eoin Walsh rode his winners. Gilligan partnered the Kevin McConnell-owned Torquay Road to taka the maiden hurdle. The 9/2 chance beat Henry de Bromhead’s 15/8 favourite Bobbi Gin Tree by two and a half lengths. County Cork jockey Eoin Walsh then took the opening division of the two and a half-mile handicap hurdle with the Zoom Buddies Syndicate-owned Steps In The Sand to complete the trainer’s brace. The 7/1 chance led after the second-last hurdle to win by two and a half lengths from the Ken Budds-trained Craic Eile.

Upcoming Fixtures
Tramore – Tuesday, July 9 (First Race 5.10pm)
Fairyhouse – Wednesday, July 10 (First Race 4.50pm)
Leopardstown – Thursday, July 11 (First Race 5.10pm)
Kilbeggan – Friday, July 12 (First Race 5pm)
Dundalk – Friday, July 12 (First Race 1.57pm)
Wexford – Saturday, July 13 (First Race 1.30pm)
Navan – Saturday, July 13 (First Race 1.50pm)

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Golf News & Results
Advertisement
Daleroad Duke Claims Champions Stakes At Shelbourne Park
FAI 'appalled' at historical abuse and manipulative behaviour
Advertisement

Recommended

Daleroad Duke Claims Champions Stakes At Shelbourne Park
Homeless support organisation says Housing First programme needs to be expanded in Kerry and nationally
Martin Ferris to advise SF on strategy
Killarney optometrist calls for clarity on cataract scheme reimbursements
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus