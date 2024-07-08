Kerry Racing News

Phillip Enright took the three-mile handicap hurdle with the 14/1 chance Its Not Over Yet at Tipperary on Thursday. Trained by Oliver McKiernan, the five-year-old led after the final hurdle to beat Eric McNamara’s Meehall by half a length.

County Meath-based trainer Cian Collins landed a double at Sligo on Sunday where Danny Gilligan and Eoin Walsh rode his winners. Gilligan partnered the Kevin McConnell-owned Torquay Road to taka the maiden hurdle. The 9/2 chance beat Henry de Bromhead’s 15/8 favourite Bobbi Gin Tree by two and a half lengths. County Cork jockey Eoin Walsh then took the opening division of the two and a half-mile handicap hurdle with the Zoom Buddies Syndicate-owned Steps In The Sand to complete the trainer’s brace. The 7/1 chance led after the second-last hurdle to win by two and a half lengths from the Ken Budds-trained Craic Eile.

Upcoming Fixtures

Tramore – Tuesday, July 9 (First Race 5.10pm)

Fairyhouse – Wednesday, July 10 (First Race 4.50pm)

Leopardstown – Thursday, July 11 (First Race 5.10pm)

Kilbeggan – Friday, July 12 (First Race 5pm)

Dundalk – Friday, July 12 (First Race 1.57pm)

Wexford – Saturday, July 13 (First Race 1.30pm)

Navan – Saturday, July 13 (First Race 1.50pm)