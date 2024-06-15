Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Ladies Host Waterford In Must-Win Game For Kingdom

Jun 15, 2024
Kerry Ladies Host Waterford In Must-Win Game For Kingdom
Kerry v Armagh in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Final at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
GAELIC GAMES

Kerry welcome Waterford to Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney this afternoon for the second round of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship.

It's must win game for the Kingdom after last week's draw away to Donegal.

We'll have live commentary of Kerry versus Waterford in Group 2 on Radio Kerry this afternoon from 3 o'clock with thanks to Topline McCarthy's Kenmare.

Also today, Tipperary host Armagh in Group 1 at 5.30, Cork welcome Galway in Group 3 at 1 and Mayo entertain Kildare in Group 4 at 2.

