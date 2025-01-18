Kerry knocked out by Cobh

Kerry FC suffered an agonising 4-3 home defeat to Cobh Ramblers in the 3rd Round of the Grandon's Toyota Munster Senior Cup.
Last year's beaten finalists led 2-nil at half-time thanks to goals from Captain on the night, Sean McGrath in the 14th and 45th minutes.
They were cancelled out by Shane Griffin and a Jason Abbott penalty in the 61st and 75th minutes respectively.
Then Chris McQueen's own goal put Cobh ahead with 5 minutes to go.
Oran Crowe equalised with a header in the 89th minute to take the game to extra time after a perfect Cian Brosnan free-kick.
With penalties on the cards, John O'Donovan's headed into the Kerry net to snatch a victory for Cobh.