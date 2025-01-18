Advertisement
Sport

Kerry knocked out by Cobh

Jan 18, 2025 11:44 By radiokerrysport
Kerry knocked out by Cobh
Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers in the Munster Senior Cup Last 16 at Mounthawk Park, Tralee.
Kerry FC suffered an agonising 4-3 home defeat to Cobh Ramblers in the 3rd Round of the Grandon's Toyota Munster Senior Cup.

Last year's beaten finalists led 2-nil at half-time thanks to goals from Captain on the night, Sean McGrath in the 14th and 45th minutes.

Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers in the Munster Senior Cup Last 16 at Mounthawk Park, Tralee.
Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers in the Munster Senior Cup Last 16 at Mounthawk Park, Tralee.

Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers in the Munster Senior Cup Last 16 at Mounthawk Park, Tralee.

They were cancelled out by Shane Griffin and a Jason Abbott penalty in the 61st and 75th minutes respectively.

Then Chris McQueen's own goal put Cobh ahead with 5 minutes to go.

Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers in the Munster Senior Cup Last 16 at Mounthawk Park, Tralee.

Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers in the Munster Senior Cup Last 16 at Mounthawk Park, Tralee.
Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers in the Munster Senior Cup Last 16 at Mounthawk Park, Tralee.

Oran Crowe equalised with a header in the 89th minute to take the game to extra time after a perfect Cian Brosnan free-kick.
With penalties on the cards, John O'Donovan's headed into the Kerry net to snatch a victory for Cobh.

