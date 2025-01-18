Kerry knocked out by Cobh

Kerry FC suffered an agonising 4-3 home defeat to Cobh Ramblers in the 3rd Round of the Grandon's Toyota Munster Senior Cup.

Last year's beaten finalists led 2-nil at half-time thanks to goals from Captain on the night, Sean McGrath in the 14th and 45th minutes.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Then Chris McQueen's own goal put Cobh ahead with 5 minutes to go.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

With penalties on the cards, John O'Donovan's headed into the Kerry net to snatch a victory for Cobh.