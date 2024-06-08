Kerry into last four of All Ireland Minors

Kerry have eased into the last four of the Electric Ireland All Ireland Minor Football Championship.

In Cusack Park, Ennis they recorded a 3-18 to 2-3 victory over Roscommon.

Roscommon had the opening point of the encounter but 2 scores from Sean O'Cuinn put the Kingdom in front by 1. A Gearoid White free doubled that advantage in the 6th minute and the same player almost immediately made it 4 points to 1. Kerry were making light work of playing into a strong breeze and went into a 6 to 1 at the 10 minute mark. 4 successive Ronan Carroll points extended the gap to 9 by the 23 minute mark. A Joey McCarthy shot from distance deceived everybody and ended up in the net as Kerry opened up a 1-11 to 0-1 advantage at the break.

Roscommon doubled their total with the opening point of the second period. With the score at 1-14 to 2 points in the 45th minute Ronan Carroll was oh so close to doubling Kerry goal's tally but his effort struck the bar. 10 minutes from time Roscommon nabbed a consolation goal but that was soon cancelled out as sub Ryan O'Driscoll netted for the Kingdom. That made it 2-15 to 1-2. O'Driscoll then goaled for a second time, before Roscommon went right up the other end for a second goal of their own.

Kerry won by 18.