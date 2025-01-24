Kerry include 9 All-Ireland starters for League opener

The Kerry team to host Armagh in the Lidl Ladies National Football League features 9 of the side from the All-Ireland final win over Galway.

A host of players are unavailable this season for a variety of reasons but the Kingdom can still call on Deirdre Kearney, Aishling O'Connell, Kayleigh Cronin, Aoife Dillane, Mary O'Connell, Anna Galvin, Niamh Carmody, Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Síofra O'Shea for tomorrow.

Kerry team:

Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels

Róisín Smith - Cromane

Deirdre Kearney - Na Gaeil

Fay O'Donoghue - Beaufort

Aishling O'Connell - Scartaglen

Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes

Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks

Mary O'Connell Na Gaeil

Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels

Niamh Carmody - Finuge St Senans

Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne

Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels

Jadyn Lucey - Na Gaeil

Síofra O'Shea - Southern Gaels

Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels

Subs:

Katie Hannan - Beale

Katie Brosnan - Firies

Jess Gill - Southern Gaels

Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney

Róisín Rahilly Ballymacelligott

Kayla O'Connor - Castleisland Desmonds

Leah Boyle - Scartaglen

Melanie Higgins - Abbeydorney

Katie Sugrue - Scartaglen

Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels

Laura O'Shea - Dr Crokes

Julia Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds

Éabha O'Connor - Ballyduff

Kelly Enright - Moyvane

Niamh Quinn – Abbeydorney

Kerry against Armagh is at 1.30 tomorrow at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.