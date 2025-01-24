Kerry include 9 All-Ireland starters for League opener

The Kerry team to host Armagh in the Lidl Ladies National Football League features 9 of the side from the All-Ireland final win over Galway.
A host of players are unavailable this season for a variety of reasons but the Kingdom can still call on Deirdre Kearney, Aishling O'Connell, Kayleigh Cronin, Aoife Dillane, Mary O'Connell, Anna Galvin, Niamh Carmody, Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Síofra O'Shea for tomorrow.
Kerry team:
Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels
Róisín Smith - Cromane
Deirdre Kearney - Na Gaeil
Fay O'Donoghue - Beaufort
Aishling O'Connell - Scartaglen
Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes
Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks
Mary O'Connell Na Gaeil
Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels
Niamh Carmody - Finuge St Senans
Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne
Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels
Jadyn Lucey - Na Gaeil
Síofra O'Shea - Southern Gaels
Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels
Subs:
Katie Hannan - Beale
Katie Brosnan - Firies
Jess Gill - Southern Gaels
Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
Róisín Rahilly Ballymacelligott
Kayla O'Connor - Castleisland Desmonds
Leah Boyle - Scartaglen
Melanie Higgins - Abbeydorney
Katie Sugrue - Scartaglen
Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels
Laura O'Shea - Dr Crokes
Julia Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds
Éabha O'Connor - Ballyduff
Kelly Enright - Moyvane
Niamh Quinn – Abbeydorney
Kerry against Armagh is at 1.30 tomorrow at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.