Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions

Fixtures: Sunday 1st December 2024 Mixed Christmas Hamper – Shotgun Starts Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises, Old and Cashen Course

Advertisement

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Tuesday 13 Hole Competition – Tuesday 19th November 2024 Cashen Course

1st Lorraine Canty (17) 35pts

2nd Mary Hickey Keane (35) 29pts (Back 6 -16)

3rd Josette O’ Donnell (21) 29pts (Back 6 -14)

Fixtures: Tuesday 26th November 2024 Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Sunday 1st December 2024 Mixed Christmas Hamper – Shotgun Starts Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises, Old and Cashen Course

Advertisement

Senior Mens Competitions:

Fixtures: Thursday 28th November 2024 Senior Mens Competition Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 22nd November 2024 Cashen Course

1st Louise Griffin (9) 14pts (CB 6th Hole)

2nd Marie Benn (19) 14pts

3rd Marie Reen (12) 11pts (B6:6)

Advertisement

Fixtures: Friday 29th November 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course