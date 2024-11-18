Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On November 17th we held a Champagne Scramble with a good turnout despite the testing weather conditions .
The winning teams were;-
1st ......Peter Wickham, John Hurley, Tony Lenihan
2nd ......Niall O'Brien, John Cuskelly, John Ivory.
Appreciation Day for our sponsors and volunteers. On Saturday last we held our annual Appreciation Day for our sponsors and volunteers.
One of the highlights of the day was a superb hole in one on the 10th hole by Ivo O'Sullivan which was celebrated later in the clubhouse .
The winning teams in the scramble were:-
1st ....Johnny Brosnan, Ivo O'Sullivan, John Ivory, Seamus McCarthy
2nd...Mike O'Leary, Elaine Casey, Terence Mulcahy.
On Thursday Nov 14th our Seniors held their weekly competition.
The winners were :-
1st .. Mike O'Leary (10) 20 pts
2nd... Pat Mitchell (12) 19 pts.
3rd....John Ivory (7) 18pts .
Killarney
11 Hole Single Stableford
(Club Sponsored)
played on Killeen Course on 17th November 2024
Overall, Winner & Best Gross
Anne Moynihan 24pts (02)
2nd
Mary Looney 23pts (15)
3rd
Annette McNiece 23pts (12)
4th
Grace Dennehy 23pts (15)
Next Fixture will be 24th November 2024 Mixed Foursomes on Mahony’s Point Course, kindly sponsored by Killarney Brewing & Distilling Company.
Annual Mass for deceased members will be celebrated at Killarney Golf Club on Monday 25th November 2024 at 7 o’clock. Save the Date for Ladies Branch Christmas Party Night ‘Jingle & Mingle’ Thursday 5th December 2024.
Pictures from Tralee golf club captains dinner
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions
Men’s Fourball (13 Holes) For Turkey – Sunday 17th November 2024 Cashen Course
1st Eamon Fitzmaurice (18) & T.J. Galvin (11) 30 Pts (B9 20)
2nd Fin Broderick (20) & Pat Costello (16) 30 Pts (B9 19)
3rd Aidan (Listowel) Daly (5) & Brendan Daly (11) 29 Pts (B9 21)
Fixtures: Sunday 24th November 2024 Men’s Christmas Hamper – Shotgun Starts Sponsored by John J Galvin & Sons Ltd, Old and Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Tuesday 13 Hole Competition – Tuesday 12th November 2024 Cashen Course
1st Rose Fitzgerald (19) 33pts
2nd Ann O'Riordan (34) 32 pts
3rd Bernie Daly (32) 31pts (B9: 21)
4th Bernie Moloney (22) 31pts
Ladies Christmas Hamper (Team of 4) Shotgun Start – Saturday 16th November 2024 Cashen Course
1st Janice O’Connell, Toni Quilter, Caroline Hogan, Irene O’Connor 36pts
2nd Margaret Mc Auliffe, Josette O’Donnell, Norma Hennigan, Hazel Stafford 37pts
3rd Lorraine Canty, Mary Horgan, Carmel Carroll, Marian Flannery 39pts (B:6)
Fixtures: Tuesday 19th November 2024 Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Senior Mens Competitions:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 14th November 2024 Cashen Course
1st Michael Fogerty (16) 33-4 29pts B9-21
2nd Patrick Byrnes (27) 29pts B9-18
3rd Tadgh Barrett (38) 31-3 28pts
Gross Frank Dore 22pts
4th Nelius O’Sullivan 31-4 27pts B9-21
5th Dan Sheehan (12) 27pts B9-20
6th Thomas J Quilter (24) 27pts B9-18 B6-14
7th Jerry Costello (28) 29-2 27pts B9-18 B6-12
8th Brendan Slattery (14) 30-3 27pts B9-18 B6-11
9th Leo Allman (20) 27pts B9-16
10th Jerry Kiely (14) 32-6 26pts B9-20
V. Thomas Griffin (14) 29-3 26pts B9-18
S.V. Michael P O’Farrell (22) 27-2 25pts B9-17
S.S.V. Tim Sheehan (29) 27-2 25pts B9-21
Fixtures: Thursday 21st November 2024 Senior Mens Competition Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures: Friday 22nd November 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Maine Valley
Ladies Results.
Christmas Hamper 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Vice Captain Kathleen Coffey & Committee Members Emma Daly & Eileen Bell: Overall Winner: Aileen Brosnan (30) 37 pts. Back to Golf: Mitch Gardner (36) 38 pts. 3rd: Cait O’Leary (13) 31 pts. Front 9: Agnes Carey (22) 16 pts (B6). Back 9: Carmel O’Connor (35) 15 pts (B6).
18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Lady member Carmel O’Connor: 1. Elizabeth Doyle (38) 42 pts. 2. Carmel Mannix (29) 40 pts.
12 Hole Re-entry Stableford sponsored by Lady Captain Marie Gleeson: 1. Carmel Daly (30) 24 pts. 2. Sheila O’Connell (19) 21 pts. 3. Julianne Browne (11) 20 pts.
FIXTURE: 12 Hole re-entry Stableford sponsored by The Ladies Club is now in progress and will continue until further notice.