Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion
28th October – 3rd November 2024
Mens Competitions
Men’s Singles 13 Holes – Sunday 3rd November 2024 Cashen Course
1st Colin Byrne(17) 33 Pts
2nd Brendan McKeon(13) 32 Pts
3rd Joe Stack(18) 31 Pts (B9 20)
4th Mel Hurley(19) 31 Pts (B9 19)
Fixtures: Sunday 10th November 2024 Men’s Singles Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Tuesday 14 Hole competition – Tuesday 29th October 2024 Cashen Course
1st Rose Fitzgerald (20) 34 pts
2nd Stephanie O'Reilly (46) 32 pts
3rd Louise Griffin (18) 31 pts
4th Josephine Aherne (17) 29 pts
Ladies 13 Hole Saturday Voucher - Saturday 2nd November 2024 Cashen Course
1st Geraldine Gallagher (35) 31pts
2nd Niamh Hynes (48) 29pts
3rd Jodie O'Keeffe (31) 27pts
4th Mary O'Grady (24) 26pts
Fixtures: Tuesday 5th November 2024 Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Senior Mens Competitions:
Senior Mens Competition Sponsored by Michael P Murphy – Thursday 31st October 2024 Cashen Course
1st Michael Joyce (28) 47pts
2nd Sean Healy (23) 44pts
3rd John Maguire (19) 39pts
Gross Frank Dore 26pts
4th Michael Fogarty 38pts B9-18
5th Tom P. O’Donnell (23) 38pts B9-17 B6-12
6th Pat Shanahan (19) 38pts B9-17 B6-10
7th Jimmy Bowler (18) 37pts
8th Finbarr O’Keeffe (24) 36pts B9-15 B6-13
9th Eamon Fitzmaurice (18) 36pts B9-15 B6-11
10th Eddie Moylan(19) 36pts B9-15 B6-8
V. Michael Jones (19) 35pts B9-17
S.V. Jerry McAuliffe (19) 35pts B9-13
S.S.V. Michael O’Callaghan (24) 36pts B9-14
Fixtures: Thursday 7th November 2024 Senior Mens Competition Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 1st November 2024 Cashen Course
1st Ann O'Riordan (17) 15pts
2nd Marian Flannery (17) 14pts (Bk 6 4pts)
3rd Eileen Daly (17) 14pts
Fixtures: Friday 8th November 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Ross
Results :-
On November 2nd & 3rd we held the Sahara Cup stableford competition .
The winners were;-
1st ... Peter Wickham (10) 41
2nd....Dan Cronin (10) 38
Division 1
1st... Aidan O'Connor (9) 35
2nd...Michael J O'Connor (5) 34
Division 2
1st...Dermot O'Connor (19) 35
2nd...Johnny Brosnan (15) 35
Division 3
1st...John Hurley (24) 37
2nd...John O'Driscoll (27) 35
On Thursday Oct 31st our Seniors held their weekly competition.
The winners were :-
1st ... Dan O'Sullivan 22 pts
2nd... Donal Doherty 21 pts.
3rd.... Dermot O'Connor 19pts .
4th.. ...Sean Hickey 17 pts