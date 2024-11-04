Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf News & Results

Nov 4, 2024 12:58 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News & Results
Share this article

Ballybunion

28th October – 3rd November 2024

Mens Competitions
Men’s Singles 13 Holes – Sunday 3rd November 2024 Cashen Course
1st Colin Byrne(17) 33 Pts

Advertisement

2nd Brendan McKeon(13) 32 Pts

3rd Joe Stack(18) 31 Pts (B9 20)

4th Mel Hurley(19) 31 Pts (B9 19)

Advertisement

Fixtures: Sunday 10th November 2024 Men’s Singles Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Tuesday 14 Hole competition – Tuesday 29th October 2024 Cashen Course
1st Rose Fitzgerald (20) 34 pts
2nd Stephanie O'Reilly (46) 32 pts
3rd Louise Griffin (18) 31 pts
4th Josephine Aherne (17) 29 pts

Advertisement

Ladies 13 Hole Saturday Voucher - Saturday 2nd November 2024 Cashen Course
1st Geraldine Gallagher (35) 31pts
2nd Niamh Hynes (48) 29pts
3rd Jodie O'Keeffe (31) 27pts
4th Mary O'Grady (24) 26pts

Fixtures: Tuesday 5th November 2024 Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Advertisement

Senior Mens Competition Sponsored by Michael P Murphy – Thursday 31st October 2024 Cashen Course

1st Michael Joyce (28) 47pts
2nd Sean Healy (23) 44pts
3rd John Maguire (19) 39pts
Gross Frank Dore 26pts
4th Michael Fogarty 38pts B9-18
5th Tom P. O’Donnell (23) 38pts B9-17 B6-12
6th Pat Shanahan (19) 38pts B9-17 B6-10
7th Jimmy Bowler (18) 37pts
8th Finbarr O’Keeffe (24) 36pts B9-15 B6-13
9th Eamon Fitzmaurice (18) 36pts B9-15 B6-11
10th Eddie Moylan(19) 36pts B9-15 B6-8
V. Michael Jones (19) 35pts B9-17
S.V. Jerry McAuliffe (19) 35pts B9-13
S.S.V. Michael O’Callaghan (24) 36pts B9-14

Fixtures: Thursday 7th November 2024 Senior Mens Competition Old Course

Advertisement

Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 1st November 2024 Cashen Course
1st Ann O'Riordan (17) 15pts
2nd Marian Flannery (17) 14pts (Bk 6 4pts)
3rd Eileen Daly (17) 14pts

Fixtures: Friday 8th November 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Ross

Results :-
On November 2nd & 3rd we held the Sahara Cup stableford competition .
The winners were;-
1st ... Peter Wickham (10) 41
2nd....Dan Cronin (10) 38

Division 1
1st... Aidan O'Connor (9) 35
2nd...Michael J O'Connor (5) 34
Division 2
1st...Dermot O'Connor (19) 35
2nd...Johnny Brosnan (15) 35
Division 3
1st...John Hurley (24) 37
2nd...John O'Driscoll (27) 35

On Thursday Oct 31st our Seniors held their weekly competition.
The winners were :-
1st ... Dan O'Sullivan 22 pts
2nd... Donal Doherty 21 pts.
3rd.... Dermot O'Connor 19pts .
4th.. ...Sean Hickey 17 pts

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

3 players from league champions nominated for Player of the Year
Advertisement
James McCarthy retires from inter-county football
Cup holders Demons clear opening hurdle while Wildcats edge into quarters
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí agree to meet with Tarbert community after Halloween terror
High Court winds up business whose CEO Nathan McDonnell faces charges over Ireland's largest crystal meth seizure
Black & Tan Doberman Dog missing from the Mastergeeha- Kilcummin area.
Motorsport Ireland President calls on politicians to support renewed bid for Kerry to host WRC round
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus