Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion

28th October – 3rd November 2024

Mens Competitions

Men’s Singles 13 Holes – Sunday 3rd November 2024 Cashen Course

1st Colin Byrne(17) 33 Pts

2nd Brendan McKeon(13) 32 Pts

3rd Joe Stack(18) 31 Pts (B9 20)

4th Mel Hurley(19) 31 Pts (B9 19)

Fixtures: Sunday 10th November 2024 Men’s Singles Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Tuesday 14 Hole competition – Tuesday 29th October 2024 Cashen Course

1st Rose Fitzgerald (20) 34 pts

2nd Stephanie O'Reilly (46) 32 pts

3rd Louise Griffin (18) 31 pts

4th Josephine Aherne (17) 29 pts

Ladies 13 Hole Saturday Voucher - Saturday 2nd November 2024 Cashen Course

1st Geraldine Gallagher (35) 31pts

2nd Niamh Hynes (48) 29pts

3rd Jodie O'Keeffe (31) 27pts

4th Mary O'Grady (24) 26pts

Fixtures: Tuesday 5th November 2024 Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition Sponsored by Michael P Murphy – Thursday 31st October 2024 Cashen Course

1st Michael Joyce (28) 47pts

2nd Sean Healy (23) 44pts

3rd John Maguire (19) 39pts

Gross Frank Dore 26pts

4th Michael Fogarty 38pts B9-18

5th Tom P. O’Donnell (23) 38pts B9-17 B6-12

6th Pat Shanahan (19) 38pts B9-17 B6-10

7th Jimmy Bowler (18) 37pts

8th Finbarr O’Keeffe (24) 36pts B9-15 B6-13

9th Eamon Fitzmaurice (18) 36pts B9-15 B6-11

10th Eddie Moylan(19) 36pts B9-15 B6-8

V. Michael Jones (19) 35pts B9-17

S.V. Jerry McAuliffe (19) 35pts B9-13

S.S.V. Michael O’Callaghan (24) 36pts B9-14

Fixtures: Thursday 7th November 2024 Senior Mens Competition Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 1st November 2024 Cashen Course

1st Ann O'Riordan (17) 15pts

2nd Marian Flannery (17) 14pts (Bk 6 4pts)

3rd Eileen Daly (17) 14pts

Fixtures: Friday 8th November 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Ross

Results :-

On November 2nd & 3rd we held the Sahara Cup stableford competition .

The winners were;-

1st ... Peter Wickham (10) 41

2nd....Dan Cronin (10) 38

Division 1

1st... Aidan O'Connor (9) 35

2nd...Michael J O'Connor (5) 34

Division 2

1st...Dermot O'Connor (19) 35

2nd...Johnny Brosnan (15) 35

Division 3

1st...John Hurley (24) 37

2nd...John O'Driscoll (27) 35

On Thursday Oct 31st our Seniors held their weekly competition.

The winners were :-

1st ... Dan O'Sullivan 22 pts

2nd... Donal Doherty 21 pts.

3rd.... Dermot O'Connor 19pts .

4th.. ...Sean Hickey 17 pts