Kerry Golf News & Results

Dooks

Dooks Golf Club Results – Mens Club

Dungeel Motors - October 26th & 27th 2024

Winner Michael Creed(18) 45 Pts

2nd Cathal Moroney(39) 41 Pts CB

3rd Sean Moriarty(25) 41 Pts CB

4th William Daly(24) 41 Pts CB

Gross Joe Kennedy (4) 37 Pts Gross

O65 Pat Bowler(27) 37 Pts

Cat 1 Terence Houlihan(9) 38 Pts

Cat 2 Denis Griffin(15) 39 Pts

Cat 3 Philip McGillycuddy(18) 38 Pts

Cat 4 John S OConnor(22) 40 Pts

Next Weekend Sunday November 3 - Midland Tyres Christmas Hamper

Stableford - White Markers - Shot Gun @ 10 am

Ladies Club

Sunday 27th October 2024 O’Connor Pyne Accountants Halloween Champagne Scramble

1st Bridget Cahillane (20), Elke Menz (35) & Eileen O'Hagan (37) 32pts

2nd Margo Buckley (31), Marie O'Sullivan (28) & Roisin Burke (30) 29pts

3rd Miriam de Vere White (21), Deirdre Galvin (22) & Nuala McEnery (27) 27pts

Master Golfer Sponsored by Rose Cunningham – Winner Gretta Butler

Golfer of the Year sponsored by Fexco Prize Bonds Company – Winner Aileen Curtayne

Club Cup Matchplay Competitions

Lady Edith Gordon Cup -sponsored by Louise Farrell – Winner Catherine Doyle

Dooks Challenge Cup - sponsored by Mary Inglis – Winner Joan Kirby

Mollie Lyne Cup - sponsored by Deirdre Galvin – Winner Brigin Quinlan

Killarney

18 Hole Single Stableford Prize kindly sponsored by

Eno Wine played on Mahony’s Point Course

on 27th & 28th October 2024

Overall, Winner & Best Gross

Lisa Cullen (02) 40pts

2nd

Ann Stuart (15) 38pts

3rd

Eimear O’Sullivan (20) 37pts

4th

Anne Moynihan (03) 37pts

5th

Katie O’Connell (20) 34pts

13 Hole Competition Winner

Mary Treacy (27) 21pts

Next Fixture will be 2nd & 3rd November 2024 is 18 & 11 Hole Single Stableford on Killeen Course kindly sponsored by Pat O’Neill.

Ballybunion

21st – 27th October 2024

Mens Competitions

Fixtures: Sunday 3rd November 2024 Men’s Singles 13 holes Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Tuesday Voucher – Tuesday 22nd October 2024 Old Course

1st Anne Marie Healy (20) 40

2nd Mary Sheehy (4) 38

3rd Anne Marie Carroll (16) 36

9 Hole Competition

1st Marian Flannery (16) 18pts (Bk 6 14pts)

2nd Marjorie Morkan(15) 18pts

Senior Mens Competitions:

Fixtures: Thursday 31st October 2024 Senior Mens Competition Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures: Friday 1st November 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Old Course