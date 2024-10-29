Kerry Golf News & Results

Dooks
Dooks Golf Club Results – Mens Club
Dungeel Motors - October 26th & 27th 2024
Winner Michael Creed(18) 45 Pts
2nd Cathal Moroney(39) 41 Pts CB
3rd Sean Moriarty(25) 41 Pts CB
4th William Daly(24) 41 Pts CB
Gross Joe Kennedy (4) 37 Pts Gross
O65 Pat Bowler(27) 37 Pts
Cat 1 Terence Houlihan(9) 38 Pts
Cat 2 Denis Griffin(15) 39 Pts
Cat 3 Philip McGillycuddy(18) 38 Pts
Cat 4 John S OConnor(22) 40 Pts
Next Weekend Sunday November 3 - Midland Tyres Christmas Hamper
Stableford - White Markers - Shot Gun @ 10 am
Ladies Club
Sunday 27th October 2024 O’Connor Pyne Accountants Halloween Champagne Scramble
1st Bridget Cahillane (20), Elke Menz (35) & Eileen O'Hagan (37) 32pts
2nd Margo Buckley (31), Marie O'Sullivan (28) & Roisin Burke (30) 29pts
3rd Miriam de Vere White (21), Deirdre Galvin (22) & Nuala McEnery (27) 27pts
Master Golfer Sponsored by Rose Cunningham – Winner Gretta Butler
Golfer of the Year sponsored by Fexco Prize Bonds Company – Winner Aileen Curtayne
Club Cup Matchplay Competitions
Lady Edith Gordon Cup -sponsored by Louise Farrell – Winner Catherine Doyle
Dooks Challenge Cup - sponsored by Mary Inglis – Winner Joan Kirby
Mollie Lyne Cup - sponsored by Deirdre Galvin – Winner Brigin Quinlan
Killarney
18 Hole Single Stableford Prize kindly sponsored by
Eno Wine played on Mahony’s Point Course
on 27th & 28th October 2024
Overall, Winner & Best Gross
Lisa Cullen (02) 40pts
2nd
Ann Stuart (15) 38pts
3rd
Eimear O’Sullivan (20) 37pts
4th
Anne Moynihan (03) 37pts
5th
Katie O’Connell (20) 34pts
13 Hole Competition Winner
Mary Treacy (27) 21pts
Next Fixture will be 2nd & 3rd November 2024 is 18 & 11 Hole Single Stableford on Killeen Course kindly sponsored by Pat O’Neill.
Ballybunion
21st – 27th October 2024
Mens Competitions
Fixtures: Sunday 3rd November 2024 Men’s Singles 13 holes Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Tuesday Voucher – Tuesday 22nd October 2024 Old Course
1st Anne Marie Healy (20) 40
2nd Mary Sheehy (4) 38
3rd Anne Marie Carroll (16) 36
9 Hole Competition
1st Marian Flannery (16) 18pts (Bk 6 14pts)
2nd Marjorie Morkan(15) 18pts
Senior Mens Competitions:
Fixtures: Thursday 31st October 2024 Senior Mens Competition Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures: Friday 1st November 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Old Course