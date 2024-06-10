Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion

Fixtures:

Sunday 16th June 2024 Tom Corridan Memorial Sponsored by the Corridan Family Old Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Competition Tuesday 4th June 2024 Cashen Course

1st Nora Quaid (17) 33pts

2nd Anne Marie Healy (21) 32pts

3rd Helen McSweeney (31) 31pts (Bk 9 19pts)

4th Martha Woulfe (45) 31pts (Bk 9 10pts)

9 Hole Competition

1st Margaret Scannell (15) 17pts (Bk 3 6pts)

Saturday 15th June 2024 Ladies Singles Sponsored by Baily’s Solicitors Old Course

Tuesday 18th June 2024 Ladies competition Cashen Course

Senior Men Competitions 6th June 2024 Cashen Course:

1st Nelius O’Sullivan 41-3 38pts B9-19

2nd Sean Healy (23) 36+3 38pts B9-18

3rd Eamonn Condon (20) 38-2 36pts

Gross Donal Liston 29pts

4th Milie Costello (16) 37-2 35pts B9-16

5th Michael P Donegan (16) 35-4 35pts B9-14

6th Jerry McAuliffe (20) 36-5 31pts B9-19

7th Michael Tangney (15) 35-4 31pts B9-16

8th John Sexton (18) 28+3 31pts B9-14

9th Michael O’Callaghan (22) 31pts B9-12 B6-9

10th Eddie Moylan (17) 32-1 31pts B9-12 B6-6

V. Patrick Shanahan (19) 32-3 29pts B9-13

SV. Michael P O’Farrell (22) 39-9 30pts B9-19

SSV. Sean Walsh (17) 34-5 29pts B9-17

Fixtures: Thursday 13th June 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Men Competitions 7th June 2024 Cashen Course:

1st Marian Flannery (18) 22pts

2nd Anne Marie Sexton (12) 21 pts

3rd Margaret McAuliffe (15) 19pts ( 0n back 3)

Fixtures: Friday 14th June 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Ross

The following is the weekly news for the Ross Golf Club, Killarney - Gents Club.

Results :-

On June 8th and 9th we held a stableford competition kindly sponsored by C& C Lifting Equipment Ltd.

The winners were :-

1st....Tony Fagan (22) 40

2nd....John Cuskelly (12) 39

Division 1:-

1st Eoin O'Donoghue (5) 37

2nd Bryan O'Leary (7) 34

Division 2:-

1st Michael J Casey (19) 38

2nd Tadgh Gallivan (16) 36

Division 3:-

1st John O'Driscoll (38) 35

2nd Guttorm Baadsvik (27) 29

On Friday May 31st we held our summer mixed 10 hole scramble

The winning teams were:-

1st ...John Cuskelly, Margaret O'Donoghue, Flor O'Sullivan.

2nd ...Mike Brosnan Mary Nash D J Hayes..

3rd... Daniel Ling, Gerard Murphy , David Murphy.

4th...M J O'Sullivan, Lucas Cronin, Patrick Courtney

Tralee

Result of Captain Tom O Driscoll's prize to Senior Men played on Wednesday, June 5th.

1 Michael J O Neill (20) 29 pts last 9 holes

2nd Declan Crowley (11) 29 pts

3rd Philip o Sullivan (8) 28 pts

4th Sean Reidy (9) 27 pts

5th Martin Varley (18) 25 pts last 6 holes

6th Liam Hussey (13) 25 pts last 9 holes

7th Conor Stack (11) 25 pts

8th Pat mc Cann (19) 24 pts last 9 holes.

84 cards processed

Over 80+ Red tees 9 holes

1st Eamon O Mahony(18) 20 pts.

Senior Ladies Results

Results of 9 Hole Singles on Tuesday Jun 4

First: Patricia Casey (23) = 21 Points

Second: Margaret Lawlor (25) = 20 Points

Third: Michelle Moore (17) = 17 Points (Countback)

27 Cards were processed for this competition

Results of Lady President Lorraine Peevers Prize to the Senior Ladies on Monday May 27

First: Noreen Kelleher (24) = 21 Points (Countback)

Second: Annette Dineen (23) = 21 Points

Third: Pearl McGillicuddy (23) = 19 Points (Countback)

Fourth: Ber Collins (15) = 19 Points

41 Cards were processed for this very popular competition & a huge thank you to Lady President Lorraine for her beautiful prizes.

Captain's Charity Day AM AM Results - Sponsor Garveys Supervalu on Saturday 8th June 2024.

1. John Keating(13),Kevin Lyons(19),Mike Boyce(18), John Clarson(16) 87 pts.

2. . Patrick Glasheen(6), Christopher Quill(5), Tom Ahern-Jnr(4), Ben Mortlock(2) 85 pts.

3. Hugh Sheehy(16), Carl A McCarthy(1), Sean Herlihy(12), James Foley(13) 84 pts.

Congratulations to all our winners & many thanks for supporting our Captain's Charity Day.

Tralee Exchange – Killeen Course Killarney:Fourball Kindly sponsored by Seamus Weldon on Sunday 9th June.

1st Yves Deniel & Edward Deniel 50 pts

2nd Jason Fealy & Anthony Kennedy 48 pts

3rd Domo Lyne & Liam Hussey 47 pts

4th Shane Collins & D Fitzgerald 46 pts

62 cards processed.

Beaufort

DOUBLES MATCHPLAY

Well one would be forgiven for thinking they were at Solheim Cup should they have stumbled across the Ladies Doubles Matchplay final on Tuesday last at Beaufort Golf Club. It was certainly going to be a tough match with Noeleen MacKessy and Marian Kerrisk taking on Laura Furlong and Gerr Collins. The excitement and nerves as both pairings headed off to the first tee, setting the tone for what was going to be an extremely interesting round of golf. It was shot for shot and hole by hole they turned the matchplay final into a thrilling event, with the winning score on the 18th hole coming down to the final putt for Noeleen MacKessy and Marian Kerrisk to claim victory. The match truly epitomised what club matchplay is all about. Congratulations Noeleen and Marian on your great win.

DOOKS EXCHANGE DAY – 26th May 2024 – kindly and generously sponsored by The Shire, Killarney.

1st Maeve Quirke (24) 30 points

2nd Eimear McShortall (41) 29 points

3rd Marian Kerrisk (25) 24 points

Competition weekend 1st & 2nd June, kindly and generously sponsored by Mac Waste.

1st Marian Kerrisk (27) 38 points

2nd Kathleen Cronin (22) 37 points

3rd Noeleen MacKessy (33) 30 points

3Ts Competition weekend 8th & 9th June, kindly and generously sponsored by Killarney Medals & Trophies.

1st Hannah Moynihan (31) 40 points

2nd Patricia O Connor (26) 40 points

3rd Maeve Quirke (26) 37 points