Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
Results :-
On June 2nd our President Betty Farrell held her President's Prize.
The winners were :-
1st....Michael J O'Connor (7) 39
2nd....Tim Ryan (24) 38
3rd....Joanthan Casey, (5) 37
4th... Ivo O'Sullivan (11) 37
Past President..... Michael J Casey
Seniors Prize..... Pat Mitchell
Division 1:-
1st... Alan Flynn (8) 36
2nd.....David MacIndoe (3) 35
Division 2:-
1st.....Jimmie Smith (16) 37
2nd...Maurice O'Shea (13) 36
Division 3:-
1st .....Ned Buckley (22) 37
2nd ...Jim Delaney (27) 35
On Thursday 23rd our Seniors held their weekly competition.
The winners were :-
1st ...Donal Hayes 22pts
2nd...Donal Doherty 20 pts
On Thursday 30th our Seniors held their weekly competition.
The winners were :-
1st ...Mossie Cremin 20 pts
2nd... John Ivory 19 pts
On Friday May 31st we started our summer mixed 10 hole scrambles with a brilliant crowd, good golf and weather and all finished
off with some great food, banter and craic in the Clubhouse.
The winning teams were:-
1st ...Dan Cronin, Tom Shields , Ger Flynn.
2nd ...Mary Moynihan, Captain Johnny Brosnan, Gerard Murphy.
3rd....M J O'Connor, Fiona Murphy, John Keane.
Maine Valley
Maine Valley Members Golf Club. Ladies Results.
Weekend 4th May:: 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Julianne Browne (9) 17 pts (last Hole).
Weekend 18th May: 18 Hole Stablefor sponsored by Crowleys Shoe Shop Killorglin
Winner: Kathleen Coffey (31) 33 pts.
Weekend: 25th May: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Carina's Boutique, Killorflin.
1. Angie Foley (26) 33 pts.
2. Cait O''Leary (13) 30 pts (B9).
Killarney
PRESIDENT HELEN’S PRIZE
to the Ladies 18 Hole Ladies Stroke Competition
played on Mahony’s Point Course on 2nd June 2024.
Overall, Winner & Presidents Cup Winner
Mary Chute (21) 66
Loughitane Cup Winner (HI Over 26)
Kate Anu Culloty (30) 63
Best Gross
Tracy Eakin 75
3rd
Bridie Brosnan (38) 66
4th
Maire Geaney (21) 68
5th
Ursula Daly (24) 70
6th
Ursula Desmond (16) 70
7th
Evelyn McCarty (16) 70
8th
Maura Fitzgerald (30) 70
9th
Noreen Coffey (17) 70
10th
Mary Lacey (22) 71
Front Nine
Elaine O’Sullivan (40) 32
Back Nine
Anna Marie Gallivan (25) 32
Past Presidents
Breda Duggan (28) 75
Calor Gas Cork Golf club Exchange Day on 28th May 2024
Overall, Winner
Kathleen Brosnan (20) & Noreen O’Callaghan (15) 37pts Back Nine
2nd
Teresa Down (17) & Geraldine Tarrant (21) 37pts
3rd
Nuala Meade (25) & Ann O’ Keeffe (20) 36pts
Scarlett Boutique Australian Spoons Qualifier
Played on Mahony’s Points
Overall, Winner
Sharon Ormonde & Kate O’Leary
Best Gross
Ciara O’Mahony & Amy Arthur
Next Fixture will be 8th June 2024 Eileen Murphy (Greensomes) Qualifier on Mahony’s Point sponsored by Safeguard Security. On 9th June 2024 Tralee Exchange Day Fourball Better Ball sponsored by Adams of Tralee.
Kenmare
Our presidents prize winners are David O’Dwyer Snr, and Joanne Bhamvra – congratulations to both of them and all of our 200+ participants over a brilliant weekend of golf.
Friday and Monday Open results to follow later this week.
President Sean’s Prize to the men:
Winner David O’Dwyer (24) 42pts
Best Gross Philip Duggan (2) 34 Gross pts
Cat 1 (1-14) James Murphy(13) 34pts
Cat 2 (15-23) Jonathan Mahony(22) 40pts
Cat 3(24-54) Paul O’Donovan(28) 41pts
Best Senior Des Healy(28) 37pts
Best Past President Eugene O’Sullivan(34) 41pts
Best Back 9 Hugh Murphy(40) 26pts
Best Front 9 Michael O’Connor (B) (29) 26pts
Best Committee Member Charlie Vaughan (13) 34pts
Nearest the Pin Dermot Healy 7 feet
Longest Drive Sean Murphy
President Sean’s Prize to the ladies:
President Sean Dalys Prize Results
1st: Joanne Bhamvra (22) 64 Nett
2nd Noreen Crowley (19) 70 Nett OCB
Best Gross: Angela Brosnan (7) 83 Gross
3rd Anne Murphy (35) 70 Nett
Category 1: (6 -25.9) Mary Brosnan (21) 73 Nett
Category 2: (26 -35.9) Marianne Klopp (33) 71 Nett
Category 3: (36 - 47) Leonie Lyons (44) 81 Nett
Front 9: Maureen Harrington (27) 37 Nett OCB
Back 9: Marie Kissane (26) 32 Nett OCB
Autumn Gold Thursday 30th, winner Michael O’Brien with 20pts.
Thanks and Regards,
Charlie Vaughan, PR Officer, Kenmare GC
Dooks
Mens Club
LAUNE INVESTMENTS SINGLES - 1ST & 2ND June 2024
Winner Gavan O’Grady (15) 42 pts
2nd Thomas Pickersgill (27) 40 Pts
3rd Patrick Riordan (17) 38 Pts C/B
4th Paudie McCarthy (15) 38 Pts
Best Gross Eoin O’Connor (2) 35 Pts
Over 65’s Jurgen Menz (24) 35 Pts
Cat 1 David Kirby (8) 36 Pts
Cat 2 Michael J O’Sullivan (15) 37 Pts
Cat 3 Alan Collins (16) 36 Pts
Cat 4 Ger O’Shea (21) 37 pts
Ladies Club Play in Pink – 18 Holes 1st & 2nd June 2024
1st Elsie Stephens (36) 44 pts.
2nd Mary McGillycuddy (40) 35 pts.
3rd Rosie Lane (14) 35 pts.
Cat. A Annita Keane (16) 35 pts.
Cat. B Eleanor McCarthy (23) 34 pts.
Cat. C Margo Buckley (34) 35 Pts.
Nearest the Pin - Aileen Curtayne - Hole 8 - 12ft 9ins.
Nearest the Pin - John Hickie - Hole 13 - 4ft 5ins.
Monday 3rd June – Play in Pink Mixed Team of 4
1st John Houlihan (13), Joanne McGillycuddy (28), Phil-Anne Foley (36) & Maura O Boyle (26) 86 pts
2nd Bridget Cahillane (19), Dolores Johnston (23), Scott McGlashan (16), &
Brian OSullivan (15) 84 pts
3rd Donal Brosnan(18), David Kirby (7), Joan Kirby (22) & Rosie Lane (12) 81 pts C/B
Ballybunion
27th May – 3rd June 2024
Captains Charity Day 1 Saturday 1st June 2024 Old Course and Day 2 Sunday 2nd June 2024 Old Course
1st Mark Dilger(17) 43 Pts (B9 23)
2nd Padraig Hogan(21) 43 Pts (B9 21)
3rd Maurice McEllistrem(19) 42 Pts
Best Gross: Senan Carroll 36 Pts
4th Edward Morrison(13) 41 Pts
5th Noel Twomey(15) 40 Pts (B9 23)
6th Alan Corcoran(10) 40 Pts (B9 22)
7th Jim McNamara(14) 40 Pts (B9 21)
8th Richard O'Reilly(22) 39 Pts
9th Gerry Murray(26) 38 Pts
Category 1
1st Frank Geary Jr(4) 38 Pts
Category 2
1st Bryan Hickey(12) 37 Pts
Category 3
1st David M O Flynn(17) 38 Pts
Category 4
1st Mark O'Brien(20) 37 Pts
Day 1
1st Tom McKeon(13) 38 Pts
Day 2
1st Brian Kelleher NCW(14) 38 Pts
Past Captain’s and President’s
1st Sean C. Kennelly(14) 38 Pts
Guest
1st Jack Enright (2) 35 Pts
2nd Gerard Enright (16) 34 Pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 9th June 2024 Intermediate Scratch Cup sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd Old Course
Sunday 9th June 2024 Junior Scratch cu[ sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies’ 14 hole Stableford Tuesday 28th May 2024
1st Susan Walsh (58) 31pts
2nd Nora Quaid (17) 27pts
3rd Judy Carmody (40) 25pts
4th Marian Flannery (34) 24pts
8 Holes Stableford
1st Aideen O Leary (54) 16pts
Ladies Medal 3 sponored by Ardfert Quarries Sunday 2nd June 2024 Cashen Course
1st Anna Walsh(39) 41pts
2nd Deirdre Sheehan(21) 40 pts
Category 1
1st Joan Scanlan(10) 36pts
2nd Ann O'Connor(15) 35pts
Category 2
1st Rose Fitzgerald(21) 40pts (CB)
2nd Maeve Barrett(20) 40pts
Category 3
1st Noirin Lynch(32) 38pts
2nd Marie Moran(28) 37pts
Category 4
1st Marie Doolan(33) 39pts
2nd Catherine Walsh(33) 38pts
Seniors Mary Kelly(37) 36
Fixtures:
Tuesday 11th June 2024 Ladies Dromoland Exchange Day
Senior Men Competitions 30th May 2024 Cashen Course:
1st Finbar Mawe (27) 31pts
2nd John Kinsella (9) 25-1 24pts B9-17
3rd Noel Morkan (24) 24pts B9-13
Gross John Bambury 18pts B9-12
4th Pat D Harnett (17) 24+1 23pts B9-17
5th Tom M O’connor (17) 27-4 23pts B9-16
6th Eric Kettler (13) 27-4 23pts B9-15
7th Sean Walsh (18) 25-3 22pts B9-16
8th Jerry Sexton (24) 22pts B9-11
9th Maurice McAuliffe (18) 17+4 21pts B9-9
10th Timothy Houlihan (15) 21-1 20pts B9-15
V. Michael Jones (19) 21-3 18pts B9-12
SV. Joe Costello (23) 26-8 18pts B9-14
SSV. Finbarr O’Keeffe (26) 21-1 20pts B9-10
Fixtures: Thursday 6th June 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Men Competitions 31st May 2024 Cashen Course:
1st June Hayes (35) 20pts
2nd Mary Horgan (18) 16pts (Bk9 8pts)
3rd Marjorie Morkan (28) 16 (Bk 9 4pts)
Fixtures: Friday 7th June 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Tralee
Tralee Golf Club Results
Ladies 3 Person AM AM Club Sponsored Wednesday 29th May 2024.
!st Veronique Lostal- Davern 75pts Countback Last 9 Holes
Maria O Connor
Anne Moran
2nd Mary Dowling 75pts
Pearl McGillicuddy
Rhona Johnston
Number of Cards Processed 16.
Senior Mens.
Results of competitions played on Wednesday May29th
White tees
1st Patrick Mc Elligott (20) 22 pts last 6 holes
2nd Michael Galvin (16) 22 pts.
14 cards processed
Green tees
1st Terry Egan (23) 25 pts last 9 holes
2nd Noel Barrett (25) 25 pts
3rd John Barry (23) 24 pts last 9 holes
4th Patrick Tobin snr (30) 24 pts
52 cards processed.
Over 80+ Red tees
1st Vincent O Mahoney (27) 17 pts.
Lady President Lorraine Peevers Prize
MC4 Ladies Singles Competition
Sunday,June 2nd 2024
1st: Norah Quinlan (23) 44 points
2nd: Brid Halloran (21) 43 points
Best Gross: Lucy Grattan (4) 28 points
3rd: Sheila McCarthy (30) 40 points (Back 9 Countback)
4th: Carly Horan (30) 40 points
Division 1: Mary Scully (13) 39 points
Division 2: Faith Morrissey (22) 38 points
Division 3: Bernie O’Loughlin (31) 39 points
Division 4: Noreen Kelleher (47) 38 points
Past President’s Prize: Margaret Hayes (15) 38 points
Committee Prize: Bairbre Reen (25) 33 points
Front 9: Paula O’Sullivan 22 points
Back 9: Norma O’Regan 20 points
Nearest the Pin: Frances Jermyn
Longest Drive: Lucy Grattan
9 Hole: 1st: Maria McMahon (25) 23 points
2nd: Nicola Slye (19) 22 points
3rd: Patricia Casey (23) 20 points
Guest Prize : Jason Peevers (3) 33 points
Par 3 Competition :
1st : Gillian Bradley
22 cards processed for 9 hole competition
83 cards processed for LP Lorraines Prize
Results 18 hole AmAm- Sponsor Ardfert Pharmacy Monday 3rd June.
1st James O'Halloran,Sean O'Loughlin, Danny Leen, Gerard Deegan - 90 pts
2nd Eddie Morrison,Lachlann Morrison, Rubén Rivas McHugh,Barry Moynihan - 87 pts
3rd Padraig Daughton, Crohan Fitzgerald, Denis P Galvin, Sean Casey -86 pts
52 cards processed.
Next Sunday 9th June is a swap day with Killarney - Fourball format and timesheet is now open. Sponsor Seamus Weldon for Men and Aspen Grove for Ladies.