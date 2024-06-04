Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

Results :-

On June 2nd our President Betty Farrell held her President's Prize.

The winners were :-

1st....Michael J O'Connor (7) 39

2nd....Tim Ryan (24) 38

3rd....Joanthan Casey, (5) 37

4th... Ivo O'Sullivan (11) 37

Past President..... Michael J Casey

Seniors Prize..... Pat Mitchell

Division 1:-

1st... Alan Flynn (8) 36

2nd.....David MacIndoe (3) 35

Division 2:-

1st.....Jimmie Smith (16) 37

2nd...Maurice O'Shea (13) 36

Division 3:-

1st .....Ned Buckley (22) 37

2nd ...Jim Delaney (27) 35

On Thursday 23rd our Seniors held their weekly competition.

The winners were :-

1st ...Donal Hayes 22pts

2nd...Donal Doherty 20 pts

On Thursday 30th our Seniors held their weekly competition.

The winners were :-

1st ...Mossie Cremin 20 pts

2nd... John Ivory 19 pts

On Friday May 31st we started our summer mixed 10 hole scrambles with a brilliant crowd, good golf and weather and all finished

off with some great food, banter and craic in the Clubhouse.

The winning teams were:-

1st ...Dan Cronin, Tom Shields , Ger Flynn.

2nd ...Mary Moynihan, Captain Johnny Brosnan, Gerard Murphy.

3rd....M J O'Connor, Fiona Murphy, John Keane.

Maine Valley

Maine Valley Members Golf Club. Ladies Results.

Weekend 4th May:: 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Julianne Browne (9) 17 pts (last Hole).

Weekend 18th May: 18 Hole Stablefor sponsored by Crowleys Shoe Shop Killorglin

Winner: Kathleen Coffey (31) 33 pts.

Weekend: 25th May: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Carina's Boutique, Killorflin.

1. Angie Foley (26) 33 pts.

2. Cait O''Leary (13) 30 pts (B9).

Killarney

PRESIDENT HELEN’S PRIZE

to the Ladies 18 Hole Ladies Stroke Competition

played on Mahony’s Point Course on 2nd June 2024.

Overall, Winner & Presidents Cup Winner

Mary Chute (21) 66

Loughitane Cup Winner (HI Over 26)

Kate Anu Culloty (30) 63

Best Gross

Tracy Eakin 75

3rd

Bridie Brosnan (38) 66

4th

Maire Geaney (21) 68

5th

Ursula Daly (24) 70

6th

Ursula Desmond (16) 70

7th

Evelyn McCarty (16) 70

8th

Maura Fitzgerald (30) 70

9th

Noreen Coffey (17) 70

10th

Mary Lacey (22) 71

Front Nine

Elaine O’Sullivan (40) 32

Back Nine

Anna Marie Gallivan (25) 32

Past Presidents

Breda Duggan (28) 75

Calor Gas Cork Golf club Exchange Day on 28th May 2024

Overall, Winner

Kathleen Brosnan (20) & Noreen O’Callaghan (15) 37pts Back Nine

2nd

Teresa Down (17) & Geraldine Tarrant (21) 37pts

3rd

Nuala Meade (25) & Ann O’ Keeffe (20) 36pts

Scarlett Boutique Australian Spoons Qualifier

Played on Mahony’s Points

Overall, Winner

Sharon Ormonde & Kate O’Leary

Best Gross

Ciara O’Mahony & Amy Arthur

Next Fixture will be 8th June 2024 Eileen Murphy (Greensomes) Qualifier on Mahony’s Point sponsored by Safeguard Security. On 9th June 2024 Tralee Exchange Day Fourball Better Ball sponsored by Adams of Tralee.

Kenmare

Our presidents prize winners are David O’Dwyer Snr, and Joanne Bhamvra – congratulations to both of them and all of our 200+ participants over a brilliant weekend of golf.

Friday and Monday Open results to follow later this week.

President Sean’s Prize to the men:

Winner David O’Dwyer (24) 42pts

Best Gross Philip Duggan (2) 34 Gross pts

Cat 1 (1-14) James Murphy(13) 34pts

Cat 2 (15-23) Jonathan Mahony(22) 40pts

Cat 3(24-54) Paul O’Donovan(28) 41pts

Best Senior Des Healy(28) 37pts

Best Past President Eugene O’Sullivan(34) 41pts

Best Back 9 Hugh Murphy(40) 26pts

Best Front 9 Michael O’Connor (B) (29) 26pts

Best Committee Member Charlie Vaughan (13) 34pts

Nearest the Pin Dermot Healy 7 feet

Longest Drive Sean Murphy

President Sean’s Prize to the ladies:

President Sean Dalys Prize Results

1st: Joanne Bhamvra (22) 64 Nett

2nd Noreen Crowley (19) 70 Nett OCB

Best Gross: Angela Brosnan (7) 83 Gross

3rd Anne Murphy (35) 70 Nett

Category 1: (6 -25.9) Mary Brosnan (21) 73 Nett

Category 2: (26 -35.9) Marianne Klopp (33) 71 Nett

Category 3: (36 - 47) Leonie Lyons (44) 81 Nett

Front 9: Maureen Harrington (27) 37 Nett OCB

Back 9: Marie Kissane (26) 32 Nett OCB

Autumn Gold Thursday 30th, winner Michael O’Brien with 20pts.



Charlie Vaughan, PR Officer, Kenmare GC

Dooks

Mens Club

LAUNE INVESTMENTS SINGLES - 1ST & 2ND June 2024

Winner Gavan O’Grady (15) 42 pts

2nd Thomas Pickersgill (27) 40 Pts

3rd Patrick Riordan (17) 38 Pts C/B

4th Paudie McCarthy (15) 38 Pts

Best Gross Eoin O’Connor (2) 35 Pts

Over 65’s Jurgen Menz (24) 35 Pts

Cat 1 David Kirby (8) 36 Pts

Cat 2 Michael J O’Sullivan (15) 37 Pts

Cat 3 Alan Collins (16) 36 Pts

Cat 4 Ger O’Shea (21) 37 pts

Ladies Club Play in Pink – 18 Holes 1st & 2nd June 2024

1st Elsie Stephens (36) 44 pts.

2nd Mary McGillycuddy (40) 35 pts.

3rd Rosie Lane (14) 35 pts.

Cat. A Annita Keane (16) 35 pts.

Cat. B Eleanor McCarthy (23) 34 pts.

Cat. C Margo Buckley (34) 35 Pts.

Nearest the Pin - Aileen Curtayne - Hole 8 - 12ft 9ins.

Nearest the Pin - John Hickie - Hole 13 - 4ft 5ins.

Monday 3rd June – Play in Pink Mixed Team of 4

1st John Houlihan (13), Joanne McGillycuddy (28), Phil-Anne Foley (36) & Maura O Boyle (26) 86 pts

2nd Bridget Cahillane (19), Dolores Johnston (23), Scott McGlashan (16), &

Brian OSullivan (15) 84 pts

3rd Donal Brosnan(18), David Kirby (7), Joan Kirby (22) & Rosie Lane (12) 81 pts C/B

Ballybunion

27th May – 3rd June 2024

Captains Charity Day 1 Saturday 1st June 2024 Old Course and Day 2 Sunday 2nd June 2024 Old Course

1st Mark Dilger(17) 43 Pts (B9 23)

2nd Padraig Hogan(21) 43 Pts (B9 21)

3rd Maurice McEllistrem(19) 42 Pts

Best Gross: Senan Carroll 36 Pts

4th Edward Morrison(13) 41 Pts

5th Noel Twomey(15) 40 Pts (B9 23)

6th Alan Corcoran(10) 40 Pts (B9 22)

7th Jim McNamara(14) 40 Pts (B9 21)

8th Richard O'Reilly(22) 39 Pts

9th Gerry Murray(26) 38 Pts

Category 1

1st Frank Geary Jr(4) 38 Pts

Category 2

1st Bryan Hickey(12) 37 Pts

Category 3

1st David M O Flynn(17) 38 Pts

Category 4

1st Mark O'Brien(20) 37 Pts

Day 1

1st Tom McKeon(13) 38 Pts

Day 2

1st Brian Kelleher NCW(14) 38 Pts

Past Captain’s and President’s

1st Sean C. Kennelly(14) 38 Pts

Guest

1st Jack Enright (2) 35 Pts

2nd Gerard Enright (16) 34 Pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 9th June 2024 Intermediate Scratch Cup sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd Old Course

Sunday 9th June 2024 Junior Scratch cu[ sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies’ 14 hole Stableford Tuesday 28th May 2024

1st Susan Walsh (58) 31pts

2nd Nora Quaid (17) 27pts

3rd Judy Carmody (40) 25pts

4th Marian Flannery (34) 24pts

8 Holes Stableford

1st Aideen O Leary (54) 16pts

Ladies Medal 3 sponored by Ardfert Quarries Sunday 2nd June 2024 Cashen Course

1st Anna Walsh(39) 41pts

2nd Deirdre Sheehan(21) 40 pts

Category 1

1st Joan Scanlan(10) 36pts

2nd Ann O'Connor(15) 35pts

Category 2

1st Rose Fitzgerald(21) 40pts (CB)

2nd Maeve Barrett(20) 40pts

Category 3

1st Noirin Lynch(32) 38pts

2nd Marie Moran(28) 37pts

Category 4

1st Marie Doolan(33) 39pts

2nd Catherine Walsh(33) 38pts

Seniors Mary Kelly(37) 36

Fixtures:

Tuesday 11th June 2024 Ladies Dromoland Exchange Day

Senior Men Competitions 30th May 2024 Cashen Course:

1st Finbar Mawe (27) 31pts

2nd John Kinsella (9) 25-1 24pts B9-17

3rd Noel Morkan (24) 24pts B9-13

Gross John Bambury 18pts B9-12

4th Pat D Harnett (17) 24+1 23pts B9-17

5th Tom M O’connor (17) 27-4 23pts B9-16

6th Eric Kettler (13) 27-4 23pts B9-15

7th Sean Walsh (18) 25-3 22pts B9-16

8th Jerry Sexton (24) 22pts B9-11

9th Maurice McAuliffe (18) 17+4 21pts B9-9

10th Timothy Houlihan (15) 21-1 20pts B9-15

V. Michael Jones (19) 21-3 18pts B9-12

SV. Joe Costello (23) 26-8 18pts B9-14

SSV. Finbarr O’Keeffe (26) 21-1 20pts B9-10

Fixtures: Thursday 6th June 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Men Competitions 31st May 2024 Cashen Course:

1st June Hayes (35) 20pts

2nd Mary Horgan (18) 16pts (Bk9 8pts)

3rd Marjorie Morkan (28) 16 (Bk 9 4pts)

Fixtures: Friday 7th June 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Tralee

Tralee Golf Club Results

Ladies 3 Person AM AM Club Sponsored Wednesday 29th May 2024.

!st Veronique Lostal- Davern 75pts Countback Last 9 Holes

Maria O Connor

Anne Moran

2nd Mary Dowling 75pts

Pearl McGillicuddy

Rhona Johnston

Number of Cards Processed 16.

Senior Mens.

Results of competitions played on Wednesday May29th

White tees

1st Patrick Mc Elligott (20) 22 pts last 6 holes

2nd Michael Galvin (16) 22 pts.

14 cards processed

Green tees

1st Terry Egan (23) 25 pts last 9 holes

2nd Noel Barrett (25) 25 pts

3rd John Barry (23) 24 pts last 9 holes

4th Patrick Tobin snr (30) 24 pts

52 cards processed.

Over 80+ Red tees

1st Vincent O Mahoney (27) 17 pts.

Lady President Lorraine Peevers Prize

MC4 Ladies Singles Competition

Sunday,June 2nd 2024

1st: Norah Quinlan (23) 44 points

2nd: Brid Halloran (21) 43 points

Best Gross: Lucy Grattan (4) 28 points

3rd: Sheila McCarthy (30) 40 points (Back 9 Countback)

4th: Carly Horan (30) 40 points

Division 1: Mary Scully (13) 39 points

Division 2: Faith Morrissey (22) 38 points

Division 3: Bernie O’Loughlin (31) 39 points

Division 4: Noreen Kelleher (47) 38 points

Past President’s Prize: Margaret Hayes (15) 38 points

Committee Prize: Bairbre Reen (25) 33 points

Front 9: Paula O’Sullivan 22 points

Back 9: Norma O’Regan 20 points

Nearest the Pin: Frances Jermyn

Longest Drive: Lucy Grattan

9 Hole: 1st: Maria McMahon (25) 23 points

2nd: Nicola Slye (19) 22 points

3rd: Patricia Casey (23) 20 points

Guest Prize : Jason Peevers (3) 33 points

Par 3 Competition :

1st : Gillian Bradley

22 cards processed for 9 hole competition

83 cards processed for LP Lorraines Prize

Results 18 hole AmAm- Sponsor Ardfert Pharmacy Monday 3rd June.

1st James O'Halloran,Sean O'Loughlin, Danny Leen, Gerard Deegan - 90 pts

2nd Eddie Morrison,Lachlann Morrison, Rubén Rivas McHugh,Barry Moynihan - 87 pts

3rd Padraig Daughton, Crohan Fitzgerald, Denis P Galvin, Sean Casey -86 pts

52 cards processed.

Next Sunday 9th June is a swap day with Killarney - Fourball format and timesheet is now open. Sponsor Seamus Weldon for Men and Aspen Grove for Ladies.