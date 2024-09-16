Kerry FC to play Munster FA in a Mounthawk Park Friendly next Monday

Kerry FC will take on the Munster FA Amateur side this day next week in Mounthawk Park.

The Munster FA Amateur Squad following their victory in the FAI Interprovincial Competition in Sligo in March are now representing the Republic Of Ireland as the Irish Amateur Team in the UEFA Regions Cup Qualifiers this coming October in Switzerland. The squad are currently preparing for this and travel to the UK next week to play Reading & Watford.

Fixture details:

Advertisement

Kerry FC v Munster FA Amateurs

Monday, September 23rd - Mounthawk Park - 19:30

Adults €5 - Under 12’s go free