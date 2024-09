Kerry County Senior Football Championship Preview

The Kerry County Senior Football Championship will kick off next weekend.

The opening round stand-out draws see Rathmore welcome defending champions East Kerry to Rathbeg, Kenmare welcoming Kerry Senior Club champions Dr Crokes, and Mid Kerry facing Dingle.

County SFC Draw



Templenoe v Feale Rangers

St Brendan’s v South Kerry

Milltown v Spa

Rathmore v East Kerry

Kenmare v Dr Crokes

Na Gaeil v Shannon Rangers

St Kieran’s v West Kerry

Mid Kerry v Dingle

Radio Kerry's Ivan Hurley and Andrew Moynihan spoke with the managers involved on Saturday Sport.

Templenoe manager Derek Moynihan



Feale Rangers selector Pat Barry



St Brendan's selector Tommy Sullivan



Milltown/Castlemaine manager Mark Bourke



Rathmore manager David McCarthy



East Kerry manager Jerry O'Sullivan



Kenmare manager Kieran Moriarty



Dr Crokes selector Denis Coleman



Shannon Rangers manager Pat O'Driscoll



St Kieran's manager Stephen Wallace



West Kerry manager Seamus Fitzgerald



Mid Kerry manager Peter O'Sullivan



Dingle selector Liam O'Connor