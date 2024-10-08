Kerry clubs discover National Cups opponents

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have been drawn away to Maree in the Pat Duffy National Cup while Flexachem KCYMS have received a bye. Round 1 is to take place over the weekend of November 3rd and 4th.

KCYMS will have a quarter-final tie away to Griffith College Éanna or Belfast Star while Warriors could be away to UCC Demons or UCD Marian. 1/4 finals are pencilled in for the weekend of December 7th and 8th.

In the last 8 of the Paudie O’Connor National Cup Utility Trust St. Paul’s Killarney will go to Midland Park Portlaoise Panthers or Trinity Meteors on December 7th or 8th.

Round 1 of the Presidents’ National Cup on November 3rd or 4th sees Scotts Lakers Killarney go to Titans while Killarney Cougars will host Drogheda Wolves.

Should they progress to the Quarter-finals on December 7th or 8th Scotts Lakers would be home to Limerick Sport Eagles or Ulster University, with Cougars to entertain Maigh Cuilinn or ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers.