Kerry Club SFC Final Preview - Dingle v Dr Crokes

Sunday September 1st
Kerry Petroleum County Senior Football Club Final
Dr Crokes v Dingle, Austin Stack Park, 2pm
Extra-time if necessary. Replay if level after extra-time.
Dingle will face Dr. Crokes in the Kerry Petroleum County Senior Football Club Final in Austin Stack Park this Sunday.
Dingle will be hoping to go back-to-back in this competition while Dr Crokes will be hoping to bridge a six year gap and win the Kerry Senior Club Championship for the first time since 2018.
Dingle selector Liam O'Connor has said that his team would love to be back-to-back champions.
Meanwhile Dr Crokes selector Denis Coleman issued an injury update, with Mark Fitzgerald set to miss the final through injury.
Dr Crokes captain David Naughton
Former Kerry captain Ambrose O'Donovan previewed the game