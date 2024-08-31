Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Club SFC Final Preview - Dingle v Dr Crokes

Aug 31, 2024 15:46 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Club SFC Final Preview - Dingle v Dr Crokes
Dr.Crokes v Dingle in the Kerry Petroleum Club Championship at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Sunday September 1st

Kerry Petroleum County Senior Football Club Final

Dr Crokes v Dingle, Austin Stack Park, 2pm

Extra-time if necessary. Replay if level after extra-time.

Dingle will face Dr. Crokes in the Kerry Petroleum County Senior Football Club Final in Austin Stack Park this Sunday.

Dingle will be hoping to go back-to-back in this competition while Dr Crokes will be hoping to bridge a six year gap and win the Kerry Senior Club Championship for the first time since 2018.

Dingle selector Liam O'Connor has said that his team would love to be back-to-back champions.

Meanwhile Dr Crokes selector Denis Coleman issued an injury update, with Mark Fitzgerald set to miss the final through injury.

Dr Crokes captain David Naughton

Former Kerry captain Ambrose O'Donovan previewed the game

