Kerry Club IFC Final Preview - Austin Stacks v Laune Rangers

Sunday September 8th

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Championship Final

Austin Stacks v Laune Rangers, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3pm

Extra-time if necessary. Replay if level after extra-time.

Austin Stacks will face Laune Rangers in the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Championship Final in Fitzgerald Stadium this Sunday.

The high-profile Intermediate final sees 13-time County Champions Austin Stacks hoping to get back to senior level after a two year hiatus in intermediate. Meanwhile Laune Rangers, a club with 10 Kerry County Championship titles, will be primed and ready for the Tralee outfit.

We will have live commentary on Radio Kerry Sunday Sport.

Austin Stacks manager Billy Lee spoke with Radio Kerry's Andrew Moynihan



Laune Rangers manager Liam Hassett spoke with Radio Kerry's Brendan Fuller



Former Kerry captain Ambrose O'Donovan spoke with Ivan Hurley on Saturday Sport

