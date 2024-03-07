Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Camogie Boss Encouraged By Resilient Attitude

Mar 7, 2024 13:33 By brendan
Kerry Camogie Boss Encouraged By Resilient Attitude
REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY Very Camogie League Division 2A Final, Croke Park, Dublin 16/4/2023 Kerry vs Meath Kerry’s Caoimhe Spillane Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Share this article

National Camogie League

Division 1B

Sat Mar 9th

Advertisement

Antrim v Kerry @ 2pm

After 2 opening losses to begin their league campaign, manager Brian Darcy is pleased with the attitude shown by his players…

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ireland To Face Lionesses In Dublin
Advertisement
Farrell To Name 6 Nations Team Today
McIlroy and Lowry In The Field For Arnold Palmer Invitational
Advertisement

Recommended

Tarbert Comprehensive Feeling The Support From North Kerry And West Limerick
Ireland To Face Lionesses In Dublin
Farrell To Name 6 Nations Team Today
McIlroy and Lowry In The Field For Arnold Palmer Invitational
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus