Kerry Camogie Boss Encouraged By Resilient Attitude

National Camogie League
Division 1B
Sat Mar 9th
Advertisement
Antrim v Kerry @ 2pm
After 2 opening losses to begin their league campaign, manager Brian Darcy is pleased with the attitude shown by his players…
Advertisement
National Camogie League
Division 1B
Sat Mar 9th
Antrim v Kerry @ 2pm
After 2 opening losses to begin their league campaign, manager Brian Darcy is pleased with the attitude shown by his players…
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus