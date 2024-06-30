Kerry book spot in All Ireland Semi Final with victory over Derry in Croke Park

The first half, almost chess like between the pair, with both sides not giving each other an inch of breathing room.

The sides were level at 6 points a piece, with the sides being level on 5 occasions during the first period

Kerry with 4 point to 3 lead on the quarter mark, with David Clifford, Tony Brosnan and Paul Geaney all keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

The second half began in similar vein to the first with the sides sharing points in the opening 10 minutes.

The sides added just another point a piece to leave it level at 8 point all at the 3/4 mark of the game.

But Kerry pressed on and with 5 minutes to go, Kerry went 3 points clear for the first time, 12 points to 9.

With 5 minutes added time, the score remained the same until the 71st minute when Sean O'Shea slotted over a free to put Kerry 4 in front and well out of sight

Odhran Lynch replied, the Derry goalkeeper scoring a lovely point to bring the gap back to 3 in the closing stages.

Dylan Geaney brought the gap back to 4 in the 73rd before Gavin White slotted over another late on - a 5 point win for Kerry who book their place against Armagh in 2 weeks time