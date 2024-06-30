Advertisement
Kerry bid for spot in All Ireland Semi Finals today

Jun 30, 2024
Kerry bid for spot in All Ireland Semi Finals today
Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry are bidding for a place in the All Ireland Semi Finals this afternoon

The Kingdom meet the Oak Leaf County Derry in the last 8 decider in Croke Park this afternoon

Kerry Bainisteoir Jack O Connor

Kerry GAA's David Clifford. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Throw in is at 3:15

Before that and throwing in shortly at 1:15 is Donegal against Louth

Donegal have not appeared in a semi final for 10 years, while Louth haven't reached the last four since 1957.

After Dublin's defeat to Galway yesterday, the westerners and Armagh have already booked their spots in the last 4

