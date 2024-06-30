Kerry bid for spot in All Ireland Semi Finals today

Kerry are bidding for a place in the All Ireland Semi Finals this afternoon

The Kingdom meet the Oak Leaf County Derry in the last 8 decider in Croke Park this afternoon

Kerry Bainisteoir Jack O Connor

Throw in is at 3:15

Before that and throwing in shortly at 1:15 is Donegal against Louth

Donegal have not appeared in a semi final for 10 years, while Louth haven't reached the last four since 1957.

After Dublin's defeat to Galway yesterday, the westerners and Armagh have already booked their spots in the last 4